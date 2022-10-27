ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Norton Children's facility in Hikes Point will be home to brand new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders with Norton Children's cut the ribbon on a brand new 45,000-square-foot facility in Hikes Point on Monday. Leaders say the $16 million facility has a goal of enhancing pediatric care in the community, as it will house a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Autism Center, as well as a 16,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Orthopedics center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 28, 2022. The two were recorded on surveillance video at the South Carolina home of the daughter of a man running for Clark County sheriff.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

"Meet Your Maker" comes to Hermitage Farm for a second year

GOSHEN, Ky. — Hermitage Farm is best known for champion racehorses, but Sunday, the Goshen farm welcomed the public for its annual Halloween Market. The event is called Meet Your Maker because shoppers were able to meet local makers and vendors offering everything from original artwork to handmade jewelry.
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Halloween doggie parade supports businesses in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Halloween parade in the Beechmont neighborhood featured some four-legged party-goers. It was the Southern Parkway Halloween Doggie Parade. The event was sponsored by the Beechmont Neighborhood Association. It was part of the Woodlawn Halloween Street Festival, which featured food trucks and vendor booths showcasing some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale

Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
UTICA, IN
Wave 3

Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. " It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining

I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
KENTUCKY STATE

