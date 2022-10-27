Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League gets $5.7 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
A billionaire who just gave millions to a Louisville school district is now also helping the city's urban league. The Louisville Urban League received what it is calling "a transformational gift" from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. The league announced Monday...
WLKY.com
Norton Children's facility in Hikes Point will be home to brand new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders with Norton Children's cut the ribbon on a brand new 45,000-square-foot facility in Hikes Point on Monday. Leaders say the $16 million facility has a goal of enhancing pediatric care in the community, as it will house a brand new 13,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Autism Center, as well as a 16,000 sq. ft. Norton Children's Orthopedics center.
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
WLKY.com
Chuck E. Cheese hosts event for sensory sensitive kids in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever been to Chuck E Cheese, you know it can get pretty loud, but that was not the case Sunday. The Louisville location opened two hours early this morning to host a special Halloween-themed "sensory sensitive" event. It meant a quieter dining and entertainment...
WLKY.com
Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
Wave 3
Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 28, 2022. The two were recorded on surveillance video at the South Carolina home of the daughter of a man running for Clark County sheriff.
WLKY.com
"Meet Your Maker" comes to Hermitage Farm for a second year
GOSHEN, Ky. — Hermitage Farm is best known for champion racehorses, but Sunday, the Goshen farm welcomed the public for its annual Halloween Market. The event is called Meet Your Maker because shoppers were able to meet local makers and vendors offering everything from original artwork to handmade jewelry.
wdrb.com
Neighboring café, tropically-themed bar close in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed. Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
WLKY.com
Halloween doggie parade supports businesses in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Halloween parade in the Beechmont neighborhood featured some four-legged party-goers. It was the Southern Parkway Halloween Doggie Parade. The event was sponsored by the Beechmont Neighborhood Association. It was part of the Woodlawn Halloween Street Festival, which featured food trucks and vendor booths showcasing some...
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
Wave 3
Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. " It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s...
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
WLKY.com
Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
