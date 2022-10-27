ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment

A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Illinois outpacing nation in community college enrollment. A recent report for the Illinois Community College Board showed the first systemwide enrollment increase in more than a year. Body of Korean...
ILLINOIS STATE
River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for new oversight board

Changes are coming to Rockford's River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an oversight board last week. River Bluff Nursing Home taking applications for …. Changes are coming to Rockford's River Bluff Nursing Home after Winnebago County Board members approved the creation of an...
ROCKFORD, IL
Man charged for murder at Rockford's Auburn Manor

Police have charged a Chicago man, Dushawn Stallworth, 22, with murder after a killing took place Saturday at Rockford's Auburn Manor. Man charged for murder at Rockford’s Auburn Manor. Police have charged a Chicago man, Dushawn Stallworth, 22, with murder after a killing took place Saturday at Rockford's Auburn...
ROCKFORD, IL
Winnebago County residents can get a free Ring doorbell

Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells. Winnebago County residents can get a free Ring doorbell. Winnebago County is giving out more free Ring doorbells. The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. 32-year-old shot in Rockford. A 32-year-old...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian

Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford …. Genoa-Kingston wins sectional game over Rockford Christian. The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. 32-year-old shot in Rockford. A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Body of Korean War POW returns...
ROCKFORD, IL
Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim's credit card

Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges after he reportedly stole a car at a local gas station and then tried to use the victim's credit card. Police: Rockford car thief caught after using victim’s …. Rockford Police have arrested Braden Hogan, 27, on multiple charges...
ROCKFORD, IL
Man dies after shooting at Rockford's Auburn Manor

A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor. A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. Body of Korean War POW returns to Belvidere. The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned...
ROCKFORD, IL
Makeup looks revealed with a special introduction

Our artists are now complete with their Halloween Makeup looks and they both are so amazing that we just couldn’t pick one winner! Tonight, we’re also introducing our newest producer Taminique Blackwell. Taminique just moved to Rockford from Ohio, and she is so excited to be a part of the team!
ROCKFORD, IL
Twisted Crypt Haunted House

Haunted houses are such a beloved Halloween tradition and tonight we’re at one of Rockford’s top 10 haunted houses of 2021 Twisted Crypt. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is over 10,000 square feet and has 10 interactive show rooms. Tonight, is the last night they are open for the season so don’t miss out on the scary fun!
Getting ready for a Halloween Makeup Battle with Annētta McBain

We’re getting ready to kick off our Halloween Makeup battle and we’re chatting with Annētta McBain about how all of us can do awesome, yet simple Halloween makeup looks at home. Annētta McBain is a professional makeup artist, entrepreneur, and owner of successful bridal shop Haute Bridal. She says that anyone can achieve great looks with simple techniques and drug store makeup.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Ultimate Halloween Makeup Battle Continues

We’re checking back in on our makeup artists and they’re doing awesome! Saige is working on Kaylee with a werewolf attack inspired look and Dominique is doing a scary glam look with Sydney.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mild and mostly dry Halloween

Cloud cover remains Sunday evening as low pressure continues to spin over southern Missouri. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep widely scattered, but light, rain showers in the forecast through Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 60s, despite the cloud cover, and will be slow to fall through the evening. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the middle 40s.
MISSOURI STATE
Patchy dense fog early Saturday morning

There’s patchy fog out there this morning so be cautious, especially while driving. DeKalb is seeing a major reduction in visibility, they’re down to only three tenths of a mile of visibility. Fog will lift by mid-morning allowing that sunshine to return. Early Saturday morning temperatures are in...
DEKALB, IL
Abortion access could hinge on state election results

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
RALEIGH, NC
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abram s traded harsh attacks on Georgia’s elections during the pair’s final debate before Georgia’s Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state’s economy.
GEORGIA STATE
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrats to boost Hochul in tight New York governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats have created a super PAC in New York to boost incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a sign of the party’s growing fears that a late-stage surge by her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin could result in an upset in the blue state. The committee created...
FLORIDA STATE

