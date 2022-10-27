ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Precious Face While Enjoying a Train Ride Is Everything

A Sacramento, California animal shelter employee created a TikTok to show her life with all the animals she fosters. The videos are all so adorable so be sure you follow her at @fosterpetsofsac. One video, in particular, really captured our attention. This doggo named Jasper was originally a stray dog...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ModestoView

Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA

Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA. On the heels of Hispanic heritage month, and as the Modesto Crusier’s Council works towards recognition for their community and cultural pastime, (gatherings that commingle their love for classic cars and a celebration of family and support for the community.) Till...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives

Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
rocklinhsflash.net

Something missing, something changed.

Olivia Cruz pursues both studio dance and Dance 4 with Rocklin High School, and she is looking forward to the Dance 4 show, “I didn’t try out for dance but I do the Dance 4 class and do the Dance 4 show which is fun. I didn’t try out because I do studio dance. If I did [try out] I would have to cut down on studio dance.”
ROCKLIN, CA
Fox40

Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary

In 1993, Melanie diLuck wrote a magazine article about abandoned animals. Inspired by that. experience, she and a small group of volunteers founded the area’s first shelter with a no-kill. philosophy for abandoned, abused and homeless cats and dogs. No-kill means they do not euthanize an animal if it...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes

Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
SONORA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame

Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jose Pena-Cardona Injured, Letiziya-Nataliya Lua Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 50 [Placerville, CA]

One Hospitalized after DUI Wrong-Way Collision near Broadway. PLACERVILLE, CA (October 31, 2022) – Letiziya-Nataliya Lua was arrested and Jose Pena-Cardona was hurt in a DUI crash on Highway 50. The collision happened just after 8:00 p.m., near Broadway on Sunday. For DUI related reasons, Lua was driving a Nissan Altima west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, her Nissan collided with an oncoming Ford F-350 nearly head-on. The Ford driver, Jose Pena-Cardona, sustained minor injuries from the incident. Meanwhile, paramedics transported Lua to Marshall Hospital for further treatment. Later, Placerville officials booked Letiziya-Nataliya Lua into jail for suspected DUI. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties. At this time, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. Thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination are essential in operating a vehicle safely. Never drive while impaired as the consequences can be devastating for you and for others. You can always request an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi service instead.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay

On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA

