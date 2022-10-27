Read full article on original website
Homeless man tragically killed crossing street had gotten clean, was turning life around
MODESTO, Calif. — A man experiencing homelessness in Modesto was tragically killed while crossing McHenry Avenue. It came at a time when his family says he was turning his life around after battles with mental health and drug addiction. To his family, he always was and will always be...
police1.com
'Is is possible to work the night shift?' Calif. sheriff's office posts spooky recruitment video
Just in time for Halloween, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has posted a "job fair" recruitment video that shows Stanislaus Lt. Tom Letras fielding questions from some non-traditional recruits. “This was actually the brainchild of Undersheriff [Micky] LaBarbera. He came up with the idea two years ago, but with everything...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Precious Face While Enjoying a Train Ride Is Everything
A Sacramento, California animal shelter employee created a TikTok to show her life with all the animals she fosters. The videos are all so adorable so be sure you follow her at @fosterpetsofsac. One video, in particular, really captured our attention. This doggo named Jasper was originally a stray dog...
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA. On the heels of Hispanic heritage month, and as the Modesto Crusier’s Council works towards recognition for their community and cultural pastime, (gatherings that commingle their love for classic cars and a celebration of family and support for the community.) Till...
mymotherlode.com
Recognition For Citizens’ Quick Actions That Saved Lives
Sonora, CA – The CHP is recognizing a dozen citizens that helped individuals that were trapped in three separate fiery crashes in Tuolumne County. All received a Certificate of Commendation award for their bravery at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. As earlier reported here, on May 8, 2020, a solo vehicle crash on Highway 120 east of Washington Street in Chinese Camp sent a pickup smashing into a power pole, bringing down live lines that sparked a grass fire. The group of eight men in the image box, Vince Hagins, Joseph Lopez, Robert Adams, Jason Dambacher, Derek Scholl, Shawn Patterson, and Andy Birrell, helped free the driver who sustained major injuries in the wreck. John Gisler is not in the photo as he was not able to attend the ceremony. On either side of the photo are Sonora Unit CHP Lieutenant Destiny Tafoya and Sergeant Randy Matyshock.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Ghost town in Tuolumne County with spooky and intriguing past
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — Near the junction of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Tuolomne County sits a town that is essentially a ghost town when compared to its heyday. It also may be a perfect spot to visit for Halloween given its graveyard and the story about bones once buried there.
rocklinhsflash.net
Something missing, something changed.
Olivia Cruz pursues both studio dance and Dance 4 with Rocklin High School, and she is looking forward to the Dance 4 show, “I didn’t try out for dance but I do the Dance 4 class and do the Dance 4 show which is fun. I didn’t try out because I do studio dance. If I did [try out] I would have to cut down on studio dance.”
Fox40
Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary
In 1993, Melanie diLuck wrote a magazine article about abandoned animals. Inspired by that. experience, she and a small group of volunteers founded the area’s first shelter with a no-kill. philosophy for abandoned, abused and homeless cats and dogs. No-kill means they do not euthanize an animal if it...
mymotherlode.com
Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes
Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
German shepherd known as ‘Zeus,’ who bit two people, was euthanized, officials say
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Zeus, a German shepherd who was scheduled to be euthanized in August for biting multiple people, was euthanized Friday, according to a Facebook post from the city of Elk Grove Animal Services. On May 16, officers from the Elk Grove Police Department arrived at a neighborhood after receiving a report […]
KCRA.com
Video: Out-of-control SUV plows into East Sacramento bridal gown business, takes off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophia Santiago has a philosophy about being in the bridal gown business. "When you're looking for your dress, you're not just looking for your dress — you're looking for your shop," said Santiago, manager of Onyx Bridal in East Sacramento. "It really helps enhance your experience."
San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame
Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
L.A. Weekly
Jose Pena-Cardona Injured, Letiziya-Nataliya Lua Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 50 [Placerville, CA]
One Hospitalized after DUI Wrong-Way Collision near Broadway. PLACERVILLE, CA (October 31, 2022) – Letiziya-Nataliya Lua was arrested and Jose Pena-Cardona was hurt in a DUI crash on Highway 50. The collision happened just after 8:00 p.m., near Broadway on Sunday. For DUI related reasons, Lua was driving a Nissan Altima west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, her Nissan collided with an oncoming Ford F-350 nearly head-on. The Ford driver, Jose Pena-Cardona, sustained minor injuries from the incident. Meanwhile, paramedics transported Lua to Marshall Hospital for further treatment. Later, Placerville officials booked Letiziya-Nataliya Lua into jail for suspected DUI. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties. At this time, an active investigation to determine more information is still currently underway. Thinking, reasoning, and muscle coordination are essential in operating a vehicle safely. Never drive while impaired as the consequences can be devastating for you and for others. You can always request an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi service instead.
Fox40
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
Stockton adding teeth to ordinance banning homeless from camping nearly everywhere
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is adding more teeth to an already existing ordinance meant to keep people from camping near buildings, parks and more. The municipal code "relating to protection of critical infrastructure and wildfire risk areas" in the city went into effect today. Essentially, it...
'It's very sad': Landmark Modesto bookstore on its last chapter, closing by the end of the year
MODESTO, Calif. — An iconic Modesto bookstore is writing it's last chapter in its history. Yesterday's Books on McHenry Avenue, the city's last independent bookstore, is closing after 42 years of selling used books. "It's very sad," said longtime customer Marcia Swisegood. She says she has come to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
