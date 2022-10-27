Read full article on original website
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
BBC
Sales of wood burners rise as people battle increased energy bills
People are increasingly turning to wood burners to keep warm as energy prices soar, retailers have said. Nick Miller, from Horfield in Bristol, has a wood burner in his house which he said he was using as an alternative to putting the central heating on. He said: "It's more sensible...
BBC
Why is there a global energy crisis and who might suffer most from it?
We are in the midst of the first global energy crisis, according to the International Energy Agency. It says that because of it, tens of millions of people across the world may lose access to electricity, or fuel for their homes. Why have energy prices risen so high?. The price...
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
TODAY.com
High oil prices to impact millions across the country this winter
Experts say whether you use oil, gas or electricity, it’s going to cost more to stay warm this coming winter with fuel supplies at their lowest levels in decades. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Oct. 27, 2022.
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese...
BBC
Rishi Sunak could still attend COP27 climate summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could still attend the COP27 climate summit if sufficient progress is made on preparations for the autumn Budget, Downing Street has said. On Thursday No 10 said Mr Sunak was not expected to attend "due to other pressing domestic commitments". But on Monday the prime minister's...
BBC
Gas firms remove minimum consumption charge
The regulated domestic gas suppliers in Northern Ireland have agreed to remove the minimum consumption charge for consumers from Tuesday. The move by SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy was announced by the Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland. The charge has historically been in place to cover the fixed...
Nickel mine could open in Minnesota amid rising electric vehicle demand, raising concerns: "It's going to devastate the land"
As demand for electric cars continues to grow, so does the need for a mineral critical to its function: nickel, which makes batteries last longer, so cars can go farther. But the United States produces less than 1% of the world's nickel supply, and American electric vehicle makers rely on supplies from places like Russia, China and Indonesia.
BBC
Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder
A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
BBC
India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141
Nothing could've prepared Mohanbhai Kundariya, a lawmaker from Gujarat state, for what happened on Sunday. The politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost 12 family members in one evening after the bridge snapped and collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the river. Mr Kundariya's sister and 11 others -...
Freethink
Russia tries to impose switch to Linux from Windows
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and US and EU sanctions, western companies began a steady withdrawal from Russian markets. Microsoft was no exception, and in June, the company blocked Russian users from downloading the latest versions of Windows – impacting the roughly 95% of computers and laptops that currently run on Windows.
UK on collision course with Joe Biden over cuts to aid pledge
Refugee costs mean Britain could halve world health fund donation as other countries increase their contributions
BBC
'You think twice about driving': Fuel prices rise again
The price of diesel at UK pumps has gone above £1.90 for the first time in nearly three months. The amount motorists pay has fallen significantly from the record highs seen at the start of July, but remains high compared with recent years. Prices have once again started rising,...
