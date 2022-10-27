Read full article on original website
ZDNet
What's next for Windows: Sweeping new strategy for cloud, ads, devices?
In April this year, Windows officials talked about plans to more tightly integrate Windows 365 and Windows. So far, they've delivered on one of their promises: A preview of the Windows 365 app that Windows 11 users can pin to their taskbars and Start menus to more easily access their cloud PCs. But Microsoft officials have much bigger plans for Windows 365 and seemingly are counting on it keep Windows relevant, even if the PC industry declines in the coming months and years.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft leader Joe Belfiore to retire; Fabric adds CPO; Mariners hire Expedia exec
Joe Belfiore, a corporate vice president at Microsoft who first joined the tech giant 32 years ago, is retiring. Belfiore announced the news Thursday in a tweet. He is staying at the company until next summer to help with the transition and he’ll focus on his family after departing.
Apple Insider
Apple's Chief Information Officer, VP of online retail are leaving the company
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Two more executives are stepping down at Apple, bringing the total to four that will have departed the company since August. The news comes shortly after the announcement that Evans Hankey would soon leave...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, despite Wall Street's concerns. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg's company Meta would own the data it collects. Zuckerberg wouldn't have to worry about other companies interfering with his business, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse — much to Wall...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse
For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
CNBC
This millennial took a gamble during the pandemic. Now her startup has raised over $225 million
When the Covid pandemic was raging in 2020, much of the world was in lockdown and more turned to online shopping. But Chrisanti Indiana did the unexpected: she expanded her e-commerce business — offline. Her beauty and personal care e-commerce startup, Sociolla, had just two brick-and-mortar stores in Indonesia...
Imagine a scoreboard where all your direct reports rank you: That’s real for Salesforce managers
Turns out, about 90% of salesforce workers approve of their bosses (or say they do).
ZDNet
Bosses say they're serious about cybersecurity. It's time for them to prove it
If there's one profession that continues to dominate demand in tech hiring, it's cybersecurity. Demand for cybersecurity staff has skyrocketed since 'remote work' entered the lexicon and businesses doubled down on their digital assets as a means of insuring them against future uncertainty. While the post-pandemic tech boom has been...
bitcoinist.com
Silicon Valley CEOs Say They’re ‘Not Interested’ In Current Scenario Of The Metaverse
The metaverse has been receiving more attention in recent events. Several projects have emerged due to the growing number of fans in the space. However, some CEOs from tech companies have expressed less enthusiasm over the metaverse. For example, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer and Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, disclosed not being big fans of the metaverse.
ZDNet
FBI and CISA: Here's what you need to know about DDoS attacks
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are warning organizations to take proactive steps to reduce the impact of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS attacks can be cheap to create but disruptive, so it could be worthwhile for network defenders to take a...
Zuckerberg slammed by Snap CEO for the metaverse
It might be big news to Mark Zuckerberg, who is all in on the metaverse, but most other big tech and social media leaders are not so hyped. In fact most of them are extremely unenthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in...
fintechnexus.com
Marqeta on the launch of banking as a service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Jason Gardner, founder and CEO of Marqeta took to the main stage at Money 20/20 last week to announce the launch of banking as a service by Marqeta. He said that the custom card company was providing fintech as a service before fintech was a word and now helps build banking services across 40 countries.
China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?
The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
forkast.news
Web 2.5 is new Web 3.0, says co-founder of blockchain VC firm Kenetic Capital
A hybrid middle ground between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 is necessary before full Web 3.0 integration, argued Jehan Chu, co-founder and managing partner of blockchain venture capital firm Kenetic Capital, adding that “it’s not the fully decentralized future we were promised, but it’s the one we’re going to get first.”
