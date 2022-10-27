ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MSNBC

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hill

Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’

Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.”. “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to...
SFGate

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them

Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

San Francisco, CA
