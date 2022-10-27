Read full article on original website
Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Sweet Revenge: What Trump Would Do in a Second Term
"If you thought it was insane during his first term, you haven't seen anything yet," says one political strategist.
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
'America is being destroyed' by the Democratic Party: Mark Levin
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
MSNBC
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
Amid Elon Musk buyout, some Twitter workers are seemingly filled with dread
"At this point there is no upside left."
After Paul Pelosi attack, a torrent of violent messages flood Elon Musk-owned Twitter
Elon Musk's Twitter ownership has almost certainly emboldened some users to post hateful, violent messages.
Trump: Griffin should be fired from ‘The View’
Former President Trump tore into his onetime communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Sunday, saying she should be fired by ABC as a co-host of its hit daytime political talk show “The View.”. “Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to...
Focus group of Trump voters clashes with MSNBC analyst over January 6 narratives
A focus group of Trump voters clashed with an MSNBC analyst over a variety of questions about the January 6 Capitol riot, from the nature of the death of a police officer to Donald Trump's culpability. In an interview with MSNBC's Elise Jordan, the Pittsburgh-area Trump backers pushed back on...
Trump may have blown up his own defence in E Jean Carroll case
Donald Trump may have blown up his defence in his case against E Jean Carroll, who has accused him of defamation. Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of defamation after he lashed out at her while rejecting her allegation that he raped in a department store in New York more than 20 years ago.
SFGate
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Washington Examiner
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
What to know about alleged Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape and his 'creepy' group
Here's what we know about David DePape, the man police say beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
