'Women are angry, determined': What's at stake in the battle for reproductive rights this November

In the final days before the November midterm elections, abortion rights have taken center stage for voters across the country. According to a new ABC News/IPSOS poll, 62 percent of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Additionally, a September ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed 64 percent of Americans broadly rejected the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test

In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an alleged assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
The conversation we need to be having after what happened to Paul Pelosi

The early Friday house invasion and attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their California home is a reminder of something we learned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol: that the U.S. Capitol Police Department is grossly understaffed and disgracefully underfunded. The department, which is the first line of defense as members of the House and the Senate go about their business in Washington and in their home districts, is still understaffed, its chief said in August. Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the person Friday morning’s attacker was seeking. But she wasn’t home, and her security personnel had traveled with her. That the home of the speaker, who’s second in the line of presidential succession, had no fixed police presence is confounding.
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters

The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation

Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi

The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
Transcript: Aftershock

Newt Gingrich’s glory lasts for about six weeks. Once he’s the center of attention, the majority of Americans don’t like what they see. He makes missteps as House Speaker, and by 1999, he has resigned and left Congress. But today, his legacy has far outlasted his time in the House — and he’s still making waves. How should we understand his impact on politics today? As the U.S. deals with partisanship, gridlock, and anti-Democratic forces in the Republican Party — how much credit or blame does Gingrich deserve? Steve talks with three longtime political observers: John Podhoretz, Eleanor Clift and Susan Page.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option

Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two cases involving affirmative action in college admissions from the University of North Carolina and Harvard. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports on arguments being made and what points were raised by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in one of the cases before she recuses herself for the other.Oct. 31, 2022.
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric

State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms

