MSNBC
'Women are angry, determined': What's at stake in the battle for reproductive rights this November
In the final days before the November midterm elections, abortion rights have taken center stage for voters across the country. According to a new ABC News/IPSOS poll, 62 percent of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Additionally, a September ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed 64 percent of Americans broadly rejected the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
MSNBC
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test
In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an alleged assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
MSNBC
The conversation we need to be having after what happened to Paul Pelosi
The early Friday house invasion and attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their California home is a reminder of something we learned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol: that the U.S. Capitol Police Department is grossly understaffed and disgracefully underfunded. The department, which is the first line of defense as members of the House and the Senate go about their business in Washington and in their home districts, is still understaffed, its chief said in August. Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the person Friday morning’s attacker was seeking. But she wasn’t home, and her security personnel had traveled with her. That the home of the speaker, who’s second in the line of presidential succession, had no fixed police presence is confounding.
MSNBC
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters
The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker Denies Latest Abortion Allegation
Republican Georgia senate nominee Herschel Walker is fighting off new allegations that he pressured another woman to get an abortion in 1993. The controversy comes as the race for highly contested seats across the nation heats up.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi
The violent assault of Paul Pelosi--the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi--has led to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing charges against David Depape, the man who allegedly attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home. This comes after the Justice Department announced federal charges earlier on Monday. Yet, some Republicans and their far-right allies are spreading conspiracies about the attack. Joy Reid and her panel discuss this reaction, which many see as deplorable.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, historian Jon Meacham and professor Carolyn Gallaher discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Oct. 31, 2022.
US school criticizes Republican Senate candidate for repeating false litter box claim
Don Bolduc, who is running in New Hampshire against Democrat Maggie Hassan, spreads anti-trans rightwing trope
MSNBC
Transcript: Aftershock
Newt Gingrich’s glory lasts for about six weeks. Once he’s the center of attention, the majority of Americans don’t like what they see. He makes missteps as House Speaker, and by 1999, he has resigned and left Congress. But today, his legacy has far outlasted his time in the House — and he’s still making waves. How should we understand his impact on politics today? As the U.S. deals with partisanship, gridlock, and anti-Democratic forces in the Republican Party — how much credit or blame does Gingrich deserve? Steve talks with three longtime political observers: John Podhoretz, Eleanor Clift and Susan Page.
MSNBC
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option
Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls
MSNBC
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker
San Francisco's district attorney announced charges against the man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and violently attacked her husband Paul.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two cases involving affirmative action in college admissions from the University of North Carolina and Harvard. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports on arguments being made and what points were raised by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in one of the cases before she recuses herself for the other.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
'It's not how we do things': Obama interrupted by protester at Detroit rally
Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester while campaigning with Michigan Gov. Whitmer in Detroit. The protester shouted out while he was calling on elected officials to reject threatening rhetoric to lawmakers and election workers.Oct. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP targets bluest parts of the country ahead of midterms
