ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Body cam video released: 2 dead after exchanging gunfire with deputies

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlsfr_0ipHedaO00

Body cam video released: 2 suspects dead after exchanging gunfire with Douglas Co. deputies 00:27

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the body cam video from the shooting involving deputies and a stolen vehicle in the Lone Tree area late Tuesday night. The shooting involved six deputies and two auto theft suspects in an exchange of gunfire that left the suspects dead and a deputy injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcscU_0ipHedaO00
Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies patrolling the RTD parking lot at Lincoln Station saw a suspicious black Kia backed into a parking spot with no license plates and punched-out locks. Deputies put a team together and when they approached the vehicle, which was not running and had a shade visor in the windshield, the deputies knocked on the window. That's when the suspects began shooting at them through both the driver's side and passenger side windows, according to the sheriff's office.

Six deputies were present, and they all returned fire. A total of 35 rounds were fired. Across a seven- to nine-minute period there were three separate shooting incidents. One deputy was nearly shot when a bullet went through the sleeve of his shirt and his face was sprayed with glass. That deputy was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

Douglas County

Both suspects were killed. Those suspects have not been identified, however, investigators know who they were and said they were both under the age of 32. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that the suspects were in a stolen car out of Pueblo and trying to hide from officers. The deputies are part of a team developed to specifically identify and locate stolen vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alUtQ_0ipHedaO00
CBS

Both of the suspects had prior offenses related to auto theft and warrants for their arrest. One of the suspects was wanted in connection to another shooting out of Denver in the past three months. Deputies found two weapons in the car.

Comments / 2

Related
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday

ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
ALAMOSA, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly shooting linked to attempted carjacking, DUI suspect

A series of crimes in two counties over the weekend is being investigated in a deadly shooting in Boulder County. The series of incidents began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday when a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a vehicle that he suspected of DUI. That vehicle eluded the deputy in the Berthoud area and was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 287 near Highway 56 when the deputy stopped the pursuit. About 15 minutes later, the Boulder County dispatch received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was disabled in the roadway in the area of Highway...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect

Police searched an Aurora neighborhood in the dark for a man suspected of slaying four people in an overnight shooting before fleeing the scene. Unable to find him, they resumed “at first light,” launching drones, and finding what they believe is his vehicle, but not him. “He is certainly considered armed, and he is obviously dangerous,” Police Chief Dan Oates said in an early morning press conference on Sunday. Police...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver

Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead, 10 others hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire

The flames were sudden, large and deadly.  West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Tiffany Square Apartments, 935 Sheridan Boulevard, early Monday morning, where several units were engulfed in flames. Two people were killed and several others were injured in the fire.A neighbor described what he saw: "I woke up to people screaming outside and I looked out the door and the whole place was just up in flames."The two deceased were found inside one of the apartments. The victims have not been officially identified, according to Lakewood police. "A husband, wife and child, both the mom and child jumped...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe

Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy