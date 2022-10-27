Denver fan takes his love for the Broncos everywhere he goes 02:33

When Leonard Armijo got an old van from his uncle in 2015, he knew exactly what he would do with it.

He turned it into the ultimate Broncos van. Every detail, including air brushing and window etchings of the Broncos greats, was carefully planned out.

The van features orange and blue leather seats, custom made rims and steering wheel and a cooler built into the console.

The two TV screens inside the van are usually playing old games or tributes to former owner Pat Bowlen.

"I give it up to Pat Bowlen because he's the one who promised a winner and he brought winners to town," Leonard said.

The sides of the van are airbrushed with Broncos greats including Rod Smith, Terrel Davis, Champ Bailey and John Elway.

When asked if Russell Wilson would get a spot on the van Leonard said in a couple more years, when the Broncos go to the Super Bowl.

The van gets attention everywhere he takes it.

"We get a thumbs up or a honk here and there," Leonard said. "Raider fans? We might get flipped off. I don't mind it."

Leonard and his wife, Sharon, have been lifetime Bronco fans and have carried on the tradition to their 5 kids, 12 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.

Watching games is a family affair and every present given to Leonard is Broncos related, which are displayed in the couple's home office.

"This shelf right here we call Super Bowl 50 because all of this stuff we got when we were in Santa Clara," Sharon said.

Every memento has a special meaning including the more than 50 jerseys, some custom made by Sharon, worn with pride every game. Even when being a Broncos fan is frustrating.

"Don't quit, man," Leonard said. "If you're a true Bronco fan you never quit."

"It takes awhile and you have to understand that," Sharon added. "But true Broncos fans don't boo."

Reach out to CBS News Colorado on Facebook or email us at orangezone@cbs.com if you know a fan deserving of being in the Orange Zone!