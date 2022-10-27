Read full article on original website
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Seahawks all studs in 27-13 win over the Giants
The Seattle Seahawks gave the 12th Man quite the treat to close out Halloween weekend with a 27-13 victory over the New York Giants. The only trick here is the score is not indicative of how one-sided this game actually was. Seattle dominated through and through. If it weren’t for...
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Pete Carroll draws penalty flag for hilarious reason
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his exuberance, but sometimes it can get him in trouble. That certainly happened Sunday against the New York Giants. With just over two minutes to go and the Seahawks leading 27-13, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a big first down that all but iced the same for Seattle. The play prompted Carroll to celebrate and leap around on the sideline.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
Official accidentally calls Seahawks the Mariners when announcing a penalty
An official made a simple yet embarrassing slip on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. Official Jerome Boger accidentally mixed up the Seahawks with the Mariners. Late in the fourth quarter of the , Seattle got hit with a sideline interference call. But as Boger was calling out the 15-yard penalty, he seemed to forget who he was calling it on.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NY Jets rumored to be interested in trading for Broncos star
New York Jets rumored to have trade interest in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The NFL trade deadline is one day away (Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET), and the rumor mill is beginning to spin. According to NBC’s Peter King, the New York Jets are interested in...
Three takeaways from Seahawks' 27-13 win over Giants in Week 8
SEATTLE — You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone before the 2022 season began who would have predicted the Week 8 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants would feature two squads with winning records, but that was the case Sunday at Lumen Field. On a cloudy afternoon...
Geno Smith sends pointed message after beating Giants
Geno Smith’s vindication tour continued Sunday with a win over the New York Giants, one of his former teams. While Smith downplayed the history there, he also made it pretty clear that this one meant something to him. Smith played for the Giants in 2017, when he was infamously...
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore: Cowboys Play-Caller Head Coach Candidate After Unsung Help?
FRISCO - It's a foregone conclusion that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will get offers to leave the Dallas Cowboys for a head coaching job next season. After a sparkling Sunday in which he constantly befuddled the Chicago Bears with his creative play-calling, the offensive coordinator might not be far behind.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Tri-City Herald
Pacers still considered most likely team to make Russell Westbrook trade as Myles Turner comments on Lakers rumors
Once the 2022-23 NBA season started, it felt as if the Russell Westbrook to Indiana trade chatter would die down for a bit. For about 12 days, that was the case. Despite some oddsmakers still appointing the Pacers as the most likely team to trade for Westbrook after his poor start to the season — he averaged just 10.3 points per game on 28.9 percent shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers first three games and then missed the fourth due to injury — the Lakers were reportedly not interesting in reviving trade talks until closer to Thanksgiving.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Former Bears Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines last week by sending two draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Today, the Chiefs have reportedly added another receiver from the 2021 draft class to their roster. In a report sent out this afternoon by Tom ...
Giants vs. Seahawks: 6 keys to victory in Week 8
The New York Giants are 6-1 as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in one of the league’s most hostile environments. The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson at the helm, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning games. Geno Smith has played well above expectations. It...
Tri-City Herald
Darius Bazley Adapting to Role, Earning Playing Time
Oklahoma City turned in three ultra-entertaining games last week resulting in three straight wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an excellent start to the 2022-23 season and the supporting cast is filling in nicely. As a team, the Thunder really struggle to shoot from long distance, but they make up for it in effort on the defensive end. Oklahoma City feels like a legitimately good defensive team.
