Seattle, WA

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll draws penalty flag for hilarious reason

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for his exuberance, but sometimes it can get him in trouble. That certainly happened Sunday against the New York Giants. With just over two minutes to go and the Seahawks leading 27-13, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a big first down that all but iced the same for Seattle. The play prompted Carroll to celebrate and leap around on the sideline.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News

Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tri-City Herald

Kellen Moore: Cowboys Play-Caller Head Coach Candidate After Unsung Help?

FRISCO - It's a foregone conclusion that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will get offers to leave the Dallas Cowboys for a head coaching job next season. After a sparkling Sunday in which he constantly befuddled the Chicago Bears with his creative play-calling, the offensive coordinator might not be far behind.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Pacers still considered most likely team to make Russell Westbrook trade as Myles Turner comments on Lakers rumors

Once the 2022-23 NBA season started, it felt as if the Russell Westbrook to Indiana trade chatter would die down for a bit. For about 12 days, that was the case. Despite some oddsmakers still appointing the Pacers as the most likely team to trade for Westbrook after his poor start to the season — he averaged just 10.3 points per game on 28.9 percent shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers first three games and then missed the fourth due to injury — the Lakers were reportedly not interesting in reviving trade talks until closer to Thanksgiving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Darius Bazley Adapting to Role, Earning Playing Time

Oklahoma City turned in three ultra-entertaining games last week resulting in three straight wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an excellent start to the 2022-23 season and the supporting cast is filling in nicely. As a team, the Thunder really struggle to shoot from long distance, but they make up for it in effort on the defensive end. Oklahoma City feels like a legitimately good defensive team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

