Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Meet the non-profit that is helping to curb violence in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials from a Cambria County non-profit say they’re pleased with the growth they’re seeing specifically with one of their programs. The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy says their programs offered are a big benefit to the Johnstown community. Jeffrey Wilson from The Flood...
WJAC TV
Police: Threats made to Penn State Altoona on social media app
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A man is facing felony terroristic charges after making threats against Penn State Altoona students on social media, police say. According to Logan Township police officers, Juan Nakamura, 19, posted the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the social media app Yik Yak.
WJAC TV
APD: Second student charged for making separate online threat to PSU Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a second Penn State Altoona student is facing charges after he too made threats to the campus via the social media app Yik Yak. According to the affidavit, the second threat was made early Monday morning by 20-year-old Benjamin Dous, just hours after police arrested 19-year-old Juan Nakamura for posting the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the app.
WJAC TV
Trick or Treaters take over Johnstown on Halloween night
Hundreds of trick or treaters spilled out into the streets of Johnstown tonight to celebrate Halloween. But one neighborhood stood out in particular, the West End featured some of the most intricately decorated homes that even came with a spooky interactive experience. We spoke with some of the homeowners about...
WJAC TV
DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged after marijuana, meth, heroin & guns found inside Clearfield home
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Lawrence Township Police Department say a man and a woman are facing charges after police found numerous drugs and guns inside a Clearfield County home. Police say on Thursday, October 27, authorities were dispatched to a residence along Clark Street to...
WJAC TV
PSP: DuBois man accused of robbing, assaulting other man in middle of the road
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police say a DuBois man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed and assaulted another man in the middle of the road, before firing a gun at the victim's phone. Troopers say 21-year-old David Smith is accused of standing in the middle of...
WJAC TV
Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
WJAC TV
Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
WJAC TV
Ohio State beats Penn State 44-31
Penn State once again found itself on the wrong end of a big game. In front of a sell-out crowd of over 100,000 people at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 44-31 The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions had a 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked Ohio...
Comments / 0