ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Police: Threats made to Penn State Altoona on social media app

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. A man is facing felony terroristic charges after making threats against Penn State Altoona students on social media, police say. According to Logan Township police officers, Juan Nakamura, 19, posted the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the social media app Yik Yak.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

APD: Second student charged for making separate online threat to PSU Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a second Penn State Altoona student is facing charges after he too made threats to the campus via the social media app Yik Yak. According to the affidavit, the second threat was made early Monday morning by 20-year-old Benjamin Dous, just hours after police arrested 19-year-old Juan Nakamura for posting the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the app.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Trick or Treaters take over Johnstown on Halloween night

Hundreds of trick or treaters spilled out into the streets of Johnstown tonight to celebrate Halloween. But one neighborhood stood out in particular, the West End featured some of the most intricately decorated homes that even came with a spooky interactive experience. We spoke with some of the homeowners about...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
WJAC TV

Ohio State beats Penn State 44-31

Penn State once again found itself on the wrong end of a big game. In front of a sell-out crowd of over 100,000 people at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 44-31 The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions had a 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy