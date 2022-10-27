Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Meet the non-profit that is helping to curb violence in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials from a Cambria County non-profit say they’re pleased with the growth they’re seeing specifically with one of their programs. The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy says their programs offered are a big benefit to the Johnstown community. Jeffrey Wilson from The Flood...
WJAC TV
APD: Second student charged for making separate online threat to PSU Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a second Penn State Altoona student is facing charges after he too made threats to the campus via the social media app Yik Yak. According to the affidavit, the second threat was made early Monday morning by 20-year-old Benjamin Dous, just hours after police arrested 19-year-old Juan Nakamura for posting the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the app.
First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center. Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
Former Centre County fire chief charged with embezzling $25k from relief fund
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office into more than $25K that went “missing” from a fireman’s relief account has led to a former fire chief being charged. Darin Bressler, 50, of Spring Mills, claimed that he made 18 withdrawals from the Gregg Township Fire Relief Association’s savings to […]
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
DUI checkpoints happening all November in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November. Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Troopers […]
Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands held in Altoona
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
Diesel prices increase as shortage continues nationwide
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Costs are going up as the nationwide shortage of diesel fuel brings economic concern. The national average for a gallon of diesel fuel in America is $5.30. In the last month, the price has gone up 45 cents. The Energy Information Administration also reports diesel supply is at the lowest […]
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial
A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
WJAC TV
Police ID one of three women who 'brutally' attacked Johnstown school bus monitor
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities on Monday released the identity of one of the three women accused of "brutally" attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 29-year-old Zaneta McDowell was arraigned Monday afternoon on charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school...
PennDOT issues update for November windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route 879 Route 879 […]
Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
WJAC TV
Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Two Individuals Cited Following Domestic Dispute in Rose Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 36 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, around 6:45 p.m. on October 16. Police say a verbal altercation between two females turned physical, and...
Comments / 1