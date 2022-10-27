Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger, pet donkey surprise election workers during online meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Election workers in North Carolina had not one but two surprise guests during a meeting Monday. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger joined election administrators from all 100 of the state’s counties virtually to give them a jolt of motivation ahead of Election Day. During...
dcnewsnow.com
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization. In a recent press release, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) called the results “troubling” and said the data would be used to...
Comments / 0