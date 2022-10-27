Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man shot in face in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Merced Police Officers were called out around 12:36 a.m. to the area near East 12th Street and E Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 26-year-old...
KMPH.com
A Horse in Madera is Killed by a hit-and-run driver
A woman in Fresno wants the community to be on the lookout for a red truck with a shattered front and back window. She believes that driver of that pickup hit and killed her horse. Saturday evening around 7 p.m. a few teenagers took some of their horses out for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CHP looking for driver who disappeared after U-Haul plunged into Merced creek
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision reported early Saturday on Highway 99 after a U-Haul truck was located submerged in Bear Creek. No injuries have been reported and CHP investigators as of Sunday morning were still looking for the driver of the truck, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
The Disappearance of the Merced Family
The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
Man arrested for shooting threat against Merced middle school, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot students at a middle school, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officials said a school resource officer at Rivera Middle School received a report of threats that had been made against the students. Investigators said that 42-year-old Alex Arnold Trujillo […]
davisvanguard.org
Brawl at Modesto Family Dollar in Attempted Robbery – Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence for Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Charges to Go to Trial
MODESTO, CA – Following a preliminary examination in Stanislaus County Superior Court last week, Judge Ricardo Córdova found there was sufficient evidence to move forward to trial in a felony robbery and felony assault with a deadly weapon case for John Anthony Alldredge, who allegedly attempted to steal items from a variety store while possessing a pocketknife.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man who riddled girlfriend with bullets, dumped body in California Aqueduct sentenced
Kaleo Schreiner of Tracy was sentenced Thursday to 45-years-to-life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Megan Troen, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the California Aqueduct near Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in Fresno County. The 28-year-old Schreiner showed little emotion as Fresno County Superior Court Judge...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Gives Off-the-Record Advice to Young Man Sentenced to 18 Years
MODESTO, CA— Roman Izaiah Croft was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder by Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves here late last week, but before he was taken away, the judge gave the man some off-the-record advice. Craft pleaded to one count of attempted murder...
Arrest made in connection to 2017 Merced cold case, police say
Thursday afternoon, Merced police say they arrested 30-year-old Michael Anthony Jaramillo for the murder of 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera in 2017.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
DOJ: Los Banos doctor charged in disability insurance fraud scheme
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Los Banos doctor has been charged with stealing millions of dollars through a disability insurance fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On October 20, officials said a federal grand jury charged 46-year-old Sohail Mamdani of Los Banos with mail fraud, money laundering, unlawful use of a […]
KSBW.com
Soledad police serve search warrant in Modesto in connection to homicide investigation
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad and Greenfield detectives teamed up with South Monterey County Task Force to travel to Modesto Thursday morning in order to serve a search warrant. According to the Soledad Police Department the search warrant was related to an ongoing homicide investigation in Soledad. Police say they...
Madera mom sentenced in deaths of her 2-year-old, 4-month-old children
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother of two children who were found dead five years apart in Madera County was sentenced for their manslaughter in Madera County Superior Court on Friday. Briseida Sran pleaded guilty in June to the deaths of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran and four-month-old Divina Sran. Thaddeus was originally reported missing by his […]
CHP: Drunk driver with gun found sleeping on Merced highway
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A drunk driver with a stolen gun was arrested after he was found sleeping in his car on a highway in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. Early Sunday morning, officials said an officer had spotted a vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99. While […]
KMPH.com
12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
AOL Corp
Pedestrian who died in collision on McHenry identified as Modesto man
The man who was fatally struck by two vehicles on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. Johnathan Hadley, 31, of Modesto, was walking west across McHenry, north of Roseburg Avenue, when he was hit by the southbound vehicles, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
