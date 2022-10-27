ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMPH.com

Man shot in face in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the face early Saturday morning in Merced. Merced Police Officers were called out around 12:36 a.m. to the area near East 12th Street and E Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 26-year-old...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

A Horse in Madera is Killed by a hit-and-run driver

A woman in Fresno wants the community to be on the lookout for a red truck with a shattered front and back window. She believes that driver of that pickup hit and killed her horse. Saturday evening around 7 p.m. a few teenagers took some of their horses out for...
MADERA, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

The Disappearance of the Merced Family

The case of the four family members who were kidnapped and killed finally has the two suspects under arrest. The suspects are two brothers— one of them is suspected of murder, while the other is suspected of being an accessory. According to the Merced police, the family was found...
MERCED, CA
davisvanguard.org

Brawl at Modesto Family Dollar in Attempted Robbery – Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence for Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Charges to Go to Trial

MODESTO, CA – Following a preliminary examination in Stanislaus County Superior Court last week, Judge Ricardo Córdova found there was sufficient evidence to move forward to trial in a felony robbery and felony assault with a deadly weapon case for John Anthony Alldredge, who allegedly attempted to steal items from a variety store while possessing a pocketknife.
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
KMPH.com

12-year-old girl reported missing out of Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Modesto Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Khloe Contreras-Cano. They say she walked from her home near Yosemite Blvd. and D St. sometime after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and did not return. She may be headed to a friend's house in Oakdale or...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
MODESTO, CA
AOL Corp

Pedestrian who died in collision on McHenry identified as Modesto man

The man who was fatally struck by two vehicles on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. Johnathan Hadley, 31, of Modesto, was walking west across McHenry, north of Roseburg Avenue, when he was hit by the southbound vehicles, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
MODESTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy