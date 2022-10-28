Trump plays 9, fields DeSantis questions at LIV tournament at his Doral resort

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy or golfing with celebrities, so he was right at home Thursday in the spotlight of LIV Golf’s Invitational Series tournament in Miami.

“It’s going great,” he assured reporters, as he played a Thursday morning pro-am with golfers Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and his 15-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump.

“Unlimited money,” he added about the tournament.

The tournament’s Team Championship in Miami — the last of the tour’s stops, played over four days at the Trump National Doral — kicked off Thursday with Trump’s tee shot drawing over a dozen camera lenses on the course.

He was there to play golf. But the former president had a hard time staying away from politics as he sported his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

“Do you think Biden could do that?” he shouted to reporters after driving a ball off the tee. “I don’t think so.”

Former President Donald Trump tees off during the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Pro-Am Tournament at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

The LIV Golf tournament has been mired in controversy over the tour’s financial backing from Saudi Arabia, a government whose overall record on human rights violations and alleged role in the 9/11 attack have drawn protests and criticism.

Still, as Trump played 9 holes on Thursday, he stopped to sign fans’ hats, books and T-shirts. He downplayed criticism of the league, which is seeking to rival the PGA Tour. The PGA held a popular tournament for years at Trump’s Doral resort, but announced amid his successful but controversial 2016 campaign for president that it would move the tournament to Mexico.

With Trump in the pro-am was Majed Al Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation.

Near Doral, a group of 9/11 survivors and relatives of victims gathered Thursday for a press conference to denounce the tournament over what they said was Saudi officials’ roles in the 2001 attack.

“LIV Golf? To us, it’s death golf,” said Dennis McGinley, brother of 9/11 victim Danny McGinley, NBC6 Miami reported.

Trump’s appearance on his golf course also comes a day after his political committee announced he would be campaigning for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in South Florida the Sunday before Election Day. The committee’s announcement didn’t mention Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump protégé who is widely viewed as a potential threat to the former president’s potential 2024 campaign to return to the White House.

Advisers to Florida Gov. DeSantis, Politico Florida reported, were caught by surprise by Trump’s rally, which he was reportedly not invited to attend. Neither Trump nor DeSantis — who is running for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist — have officially announced a run for president in 2024, but both have entertained speculation of their bids, a scenario that would likely set up a divisive matchup within the party.

“Uh, no, he’s a nice man and I like him,” said Trump when asked by a Miami Herald reporter if he was planning to campaign with the Republican governor.

Trump, who was talking to fans, didn’t stick around long to answer questions.

“I don’t want to say something that’s going to get me in trouble,” he said.