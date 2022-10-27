Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Today in History: November 1, Thomas joins Supreme Court
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2022. There are 60 days left in the year. On Nov. 1, 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court. On this date:. In 1478, the Spanish Inquisition was established. In 1512, Michelangelo’s just-completed paintings...
Porterville Recorder
Today in History: October 31, Indira Gandhi assassinated
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2022. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween. On Oct. 31, 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh (sihk) security guards. On this date:. In 1864, Nevada became the 36th state as President...
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans’ “very different vision” for America. Also on Biden’s schedule are a fundraiser for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese...
Porterville Recorder
US futures decline ahead of Fed rates decision, earnings
Wall Street futures pointed modestly lower and world stock markets were mixed on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a Federal Reserve decision this week to raise interest rates again. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each slipped 0.3%. The Fed is...
Porterville Recorder
WTA Dow Tennis Classic Results
MIDLAND (AP) _ Results Monday from Dow Tennis Classic at Midland Community Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Katherine Sebov (5), Canada, def. Sophie Chang (4), United States, 6-1, 7-6. Kayla Day (1), United States, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo (7), United States, 6-3, 6-3. Robin Montgomery (8), United States, def. Diana...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.
