Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Thrive report reveals housing challenges in west central Indiana

Thrive West Central, the economic development organization for west central Indiana, has released an analysis of the housing market in the seven-county region and it paints a grim picture. The organization says the region has “an aging housing stock, a mismatch of supply and demand, and very little new construction.”
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

(i) on Education headlines

This week Indianapolis Public Schools released a proposal of how to fund its Rebuilding Stronger plan. How much money will they need to improve academic performance and provide the district with more resources for the long term. Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools has more. Plus, Purdue gets a special recognition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Evolution of Indiana's small towns

Some Hoosier small towns are undergoing a renaissance of sorts. Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director Denny Spinner explains how local leadership and state funding are breathing new life into rural communities, including the groundbreaking on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District in McCordsville.
INDIANA STATE

