Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Port of Portland receives $24.3 million to improve infrastructure
The Port of Portland, which oversees Oregon’s only marine container terminal, has received a $24.36 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve port infrastructure.
kptv.com
Rene Gonzalez campaign headquarters in Portland vandalized
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland city council campaign headquarters for Rene Gonzalez was vandalized on Sunday. Photos released by the Gonzalez campaign showed a front door window and another window smashed by what appeared to be a large rock at the office near Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue.
Yahoo!
This small-town Oregon bricklayer had a side hustle: Gun supplier for Mexican drug cartel
PORTLAND, Ore. ― A master bricklayer who helped build Portland area homes also secretly ran a gun trafficking cell that armed a ruthless Mexican cartel with military-grade weapons. David Acosta Rosales, a Mexican native who secured green-card status 25 years ago, built a life in the quaint middle-class suburb...
Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race
Accusations and denials continue to fly in the Portland City Council race between incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez after Gonzalez' campaign headquarters was vandalized for the second time in a month.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders
I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
kptv.com
Staffing shortages at Portland Fire Bureau impacting firefighter morale
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Persistent staffing issues at the Portland Fire Bureau are eating away at firefighter morale, according to the union that represents them. “We’re exhausted,” said Isaac McLennan, President of the Portland Firefighters’ Association. “Most of us are working 70, 80, 90 hours or more a week, with no end in sight.”
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
kptv.com
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new drop-in center for youth and young adults will open Tuesday in Beaverton. The new building, located on Southwest 4th in downtown Beaverton, is run by a group called HomePlate Youth Services, which tries to find jobs and housing for young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who don’t have permanent homes.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
As election nears, Hardesty talks about homelessness issues, her campaign
Jo Ann Hardesty, a Navy veteran, former state legislator, and former president of the Portland NAACP, is in the final days of her re-election campaign.
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
WWEEK
Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too
Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
Comments / 6