Portland, OR

kptv.com

Rene Gonzalez campaign headquarters in Portland vandalized

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland city council campaign headquarters for Rene Gonzalez was vandalized on Sunday. Photos released by the Gonzalez campaign showed a front door window and another window smashed by what appeared to be a large rock at the office near Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Staffing shortages at Portland Fire Bureau impacting firefighter morale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Persistent staffing issues at the Portland Fire Bureau are eating away at firefighter morale, according to the union that represents them. “We’re exhausted,” said Isaac McLennan, President of the Portland Firefighters’ Association. “Most of us are working 70, 80, 90 hours or more a week, with no end in sight.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new drop-in center for youth and young adults will open Tuesday in Beaverton. The new building, located on Southwest 4th in downtown Beaverton, is run by a group called HomePlate Youth Services, which tries to find jobs and housing for young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who don’t have permanent homes.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Don’t Fret, Portlander: Your Fellow Voters Are Confused, Too

Election season can be overwhelming. You open your ballot and not only do you not have an opinion on most of the measures—you’re not so sure you understand the questions. A few words of comfort: First, we’ve provided you with endorsements offering our advice on every contested race and ballot measure in the Portland metro area. If you want to dig deeper, there’s video of every conversation we had with candidates.
PORTLAND, OR

