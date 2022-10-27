ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
khqa.com

Chronic wasting disease check stations open to Illinois hunters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Young Missouri hunters take 13,759 deer during early portion of season

The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers on the early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season. Throughout the state, hunters aged six to 15 harvested 13,759 deer from October 29 to October 30. In 2021, young hunters took 15,608 deer during the same time frame. “Saturday’s conditions...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
ILLINOIS STATE

