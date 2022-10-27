Read full article on original website
Chronic wasting disease check stations open to Illinois hunters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. The...
Young Missouri hunters take 13,759 deer during early portion of season
The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers on the early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season. Throughout the state, hunters aged six to 15 harvested 13,759 deer from October 29 to October 30. In 2021, young hunters took 15,608 deer during the same time frame. “Saturday’s conditions...
TSA at Maryland airport found record 28 guns at security checkpoint so far this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only two months left in the year, The Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set a record for the most guns caught in a single year. TSA detected 28 firearms at the airport's security checkpoints so far in 2022, surpassing the...
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
Illinois Congressman sues over vote by mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois official has filed a federal lawsuit to invalidate thousands of vote-by-mail ballots in the state. According to our media partners at WLDS, Congressman Mike Bost, R-Illinois, is leading the lawsuit, which alleges that ballots received after election day violate federal law. The lawsuit...
