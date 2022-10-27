Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheboygan County Fire Crews Battle Weekend Fire
Numerous fire stations were called into action to battle a structure fire last night. The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department was informed of the blaze at W2855 County Road V in the Town of Lima just after 6:00 p.m. Three local fire teams responded and took down the flames. The...
Building to be Razed Following Manitowoc Warehouse Fire
We have some answers now for several questions arising from last Wednesday morning’s big warehouse fire in Manitowoc. Fire Chief Todd Blaser tells reporters the cause of the fire in a building at 102 Revere Drive remains under investigation but he doesn’t suspect any criminal activity caused it.
Manitowoc County Personnel Committee and Board of Supervisors to Gather This Evening
There are two governmental meetings scheduled to begin the week in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:45 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will be discussing changing the titles of several positions in a couple of divisions before getting an update on Sheriff’s...
DNR Reminds ATV/UTV Riders to Wear Their Helmets
With the weather looking to be rather nice for the next week or so, many outdoor enthusiasts are expected to hit the ATV/UTV trails. If you do, the DNR is reminding you to wear a helmet. So far this year, 17 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin, including...
Leaf Pick up is Underway in Manitowoc
Tis the season that leaves are falling off the trees and being collected by Manitowoc’s Department of Public Works. Mayor Justin Nickels says the annual leaf pickup began on October 18th. “There are parking bans in residential streets from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the same day as your...
Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Green Bay
Green Bay Police this morning (today) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on the city’s westside. The victim is a 17-year old male passenger from Milwaukee. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched about 7:45 last (Sunday) night to the 1200 block of W. Mason Street for the crash that reportedly involved at least three vehicles. When police arrived they discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Initial reports indicate excessive speed appears to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for those who may’ve witnessed the crash to contact them. The name of the teenager killed is being withheld until family members are notified. West Mason Street is back open again after being closed for approximately 12 hours.
Time is Running Out to Guarantee Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk T-Shirt
Time is running out for those who want to participate in the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s annual Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to guarantee themselves a t-shirt. Those wishing to participate in the November 19th fundraiser are encouraged to sign up by November 7th to guarantee their t-shirt. This event...
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
Fond du Lac Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting
An investigation into a weekend shooting in Fond du Lac is underway. Officers were called to the area of West Follett and North Macy Streets just before 11:00 Saturday evening. Police reports indicate that a witness saw two vehicles fire rounds at each other. One of the vehicles is believed...
Ozaukee County Sheriff Looking For 14-Year-Old Girl
There’s a search for a missing 14-year-old from Ozaukee County. The sheriff yesterday said they are looking for Abigail Taft. She told her parents she was going to spend the night at a friend’s house in West Bend, but hasn’t been seen since Friday night. The sheriff’s...
Sheboygan Co-op Makes Plans For State Soccer Tourney
The boys soccer co-op from Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran will be making plans for the WIAA State Soccer Tournament in Milwaukee. The Sheboygan team nipped Sturgeon Bay 1-nil at Kiel High School Saturday evening to capture the Sectional title. Christian/Lutheran has received the #2-seed and will tangle with Lake Country Lutheran Friday...
Shoreline Retail Lending Manager Named to Manitowoc County Future 15 List
The Manitowoc County Chamber has released its 2023 list of Future 15 award winners, and the Retail Lending Manager at Shoreline Hometown Credit Union made the cut. Tomas Salinas and the rest of the award winners will be honored with an award at the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County Future 15 Annual Banquet on the evening of Thursday, November 10th.
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem
The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
Roncalli plans introductory event
The Roncalli Catholic School group in Manitowoc is planning an event to introduce 7th and 8th grade students to Roncalli High School. 7th and 8th grade day will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at the high school located at 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. The objective is to offer tours, visits to classrooms, meetings with teachers, and information on extracurricular activities. Lunch will be offered as well.
NASA Astronaut Impressed with Questions Posed by Manitowoc Children
NASA astronaut Raja Chari made a stop in Manitowoc yesterday, thanks to the efforts of the Rhar-West Art Museum. Chari made stops at Wilson Middle School, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, and Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Chari told Seehafer News that he was rather impressed with the quality of questions posed by...
Two Rivers’ Helling Places 4th At State Cross Country Run
Two Rivers High School senior Mikaela Helling finished 4th Saturday in the State Girls Cross Country race at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Helling toured the 5k course in a time of 18:54.9 to earn a medal. In the Division-1 Boys Run, Manitowoc Lincoln senior Mason Gates closed out...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– All this week we took a deep dive into some statistics recently released by the Manitowoc Public School District. Click here to see what Superintendent Jim Feil had to say about their financial status. – Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Click here to learn more about...
Arnold William Schwarz
Arnold William Schwarz, Jr., age 92, of Manitowoc passed away early Friday morning, October 28, 2022 at River’s Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc. Arnold was born on July 20, 1930, in Manitowoc son of the late Arnold W. and Mabel J. (Grunn) Schwarz Sr. He was a 1949 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Arnold served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955 reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. On August 13, 1955 he married the former Mary Jane Manney in St. Charles Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2004. Arnold worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 35 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He enjoyed aviation, camping, fishing and an occasional trip to the casino.
Blood Donation Opportunity Announced at LTC
There’s another blood donor opportunity coming up locally, this time at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland. Those wishing to give the gift of life can do so at LTC, 1290 North Avenue, on Friday, November 11th from noon until 5:00 p.m. According to a news release from the Green...
