Green Bay Police this morning (today) are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash on the city’s westside. The victim is a 17-year old male passenger from Milwaukee. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched about 7:45 last (Sunday) night to the 1200 block of W. Mason Street for the crash that reportedly involved at least three vehicles. When police arrived they discovered that the occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene. Initial reports indicate excessive speed appears to have been a factor and the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for those who may’ve witnessed the crash to contact them. The name of the teenager killed is being withheld until family members are notified. West Mason Street is back open again after being closed for approximately 12 hours.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO