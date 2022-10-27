ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Cheerleading Sexual Abuse Scandal Roils the Carolinas: Lawsuit Claims Gyms Turned Blind Eye to Coach’s Repeated Sexually Abuse of Teenage Boy

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Brian Laundrie’s Parents Ask Judge to Protect Them From ‘Annoyance, Embarrassment,’ and ‘Oppression’ in Petito Depositions

The parents of admitted killer Brian Laundrie have filed a request to limit upcoming deposition testimony in a lawsuit filed by the parents of victim Gabby Petito. The request — technically, a motion for a protective order — says Florida law allows the Laundries to save themselves from being quizzed under oath about “irrelevant matters” and “to protect [against] annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison

A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police

A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Law & Crime

‘Nearly Beyond Comprehension’: Delaware Man Convicted of Luring 17-Year-Old Ex to Woods, Beating Her to Death with Aluminum Bat

A 21-year-old man in Delaware will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal slaying of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, whom he lured into the woods and ambushed just over two years ago. A New Castle County jury on Thursday found Noah Sharp guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in the death of Madison Sparrow, prosecutors announced.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Law & Crime

Ninth Circuit Fast Tracks John Eastman’s Stay Request Over Judge’s Email Order, But Jan. 6 Committee Got the Emails Over the Weekend Anyway

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals could act this week on John Eastman’s appeal of a California federal judge’s order that orders him to disclose more Chapman University emails to the Jan. 6 Committee, emails which the judge ruled show a criminal effort to obstruct election proceedings and defraud the United States through false voter fraud information in the battleground state of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Section 230 Renders TikTok Immune from Mom’s Lawsuit over 10-Year-Old’s Daughter’s ‘Blackout Challenge’ Death, Judge Rules

A judge dismissed a grieving Pennsylvania mother’s lawsuit against the social media app TikTok and its parent company. Plaintiff Tawainna Anderson blamed TikTok’s algorithm for showing daughter Nylah Anderson, 10, a video of the deadly “Blackout Challenge,” but Judge Paul S. Diamond ruled that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shielded the defendants from claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

John Eastman Asks Federal Judge to Reconsider Crime-Fraud Findings on Trump’s Knowledge About ‘Wrong’ Voter Fraud Claims

Former President Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman is asking a California federal judge to reconsider his ruling that Trump knowingly filed false numbers regarding voter fraud, submitting a sealed email record that he says “clearly shows that the President’s lawyers took great care to ensure all court filings were accurate.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Georgia Prosecutor Says the Supreme Court Continuing to Pause Lindsey Graham’s Subpoena Would Mean He May Never Have to Testify

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) says a key aspect of her long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hangs in the balance of a forthcoming decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was granted a temporary...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Refuses to Walk Back Decision to Give John Eastman’s Georgia Election Emails to Jan. 6 Committee

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by John Eastman to reconsider a ruling to release a group of Eastman’s emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge agreed that the Committee had put forth a prima facie case — a basic, plausible, first-impression argument — that Eastman and Donald Trump knowingly “engaged in criminal or fraudulent conduct” when communicating about the 2020 election and conjuring up claims of voter fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Causes of High Food Delivery Accident Rates in Florida

Food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have become a buzz in recent years. Statistics show that the online food delivery sector generates over $26 million annually as more individuals find their services convenient and time-saving. However, with the rise in food delivery services comes an increase in...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy