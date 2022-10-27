Cheerleading Sexual Abuse Scandal Roils the Carolinas: Lawsuit Claims Gyms Turned Blind Eye to Coach’s Repeated Sexually Abuse of Teenage Boy

Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
After More Than Four Decades, FBI Identifies Murder Victim Long Known as the ‘Lady of the Dunes’
Authorities have discovered the name of a long unidentified woman found brutally murdered on a Massachusetts beach. The victim, long known as the “Lady of the Dunes,” is actually Tennessee woman Ruth Marie Terry, 37, the FBI announced on Monday. “On July 26, 1974, Terry was found deceased...
Brian Laundrie’s Parents Ask Judge to Protect Them From ‘Annoyance, Embarrassment,’ and ‘Oppression’ in Petito Depositions
The parents of admitted killer Brian Laundrie have filed a request to limit upcoming deposition testimony in a lawsuit filed by the parents of victim Gabby Petito. The request — technically, a motion for a protective order — says Florida law allows the Laundries to save themselves from being quizzed under oath about “irrelevant matters” and “to protect [against] annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
‘Nearly Beyond Comprehension’: Delaware Man Convicted of Luring 17-Year-Old Ex to Woods, Beating Her to Death with Aluminum Bat
A 21-year-old man in Delaware will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal slaying of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, whom he lured into the woods and ambushed just over two years ago. A New Castle County jury on Thursday found Noah Sharp guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in the death of Madison Sparrow, prosecutors announced.
Justice Thomas Says He Does Not ‘Have a Clue’ What Diversity Means at Oral Arguments in College Affirmative Action Case
The future of affirmative action programs in the context of college admissions was before the justices Monday as Harvard and the University of North Carolina argued that their race-conscious admissions programs should be upheld. How We Got Here. The two cases that have been consolidated for SCOTUS review involve legal...
Ninth Circuit Fast Tracks John Eastman’s Stay Request Over Judge’s Email Order, But Jan. 6 Committee Got the Emails Over the Weekend Anyway
The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals could act this week on John Eastman’s appeal of a California federal judge’s order that orders him to disclose more Chapman University emails to the Jan. 6 Committee, emails which the judge ruled show a criminal effort to obstruct election proceedings and defraud the United States through false voter fraud information in the battleground state of Georgia.
Section 230 Renders TikTok Immune from Mom’s Lawsuit over 10-Year-Old’s Daughter’s ‘Blackout Challenge’ Death, Judge Rules
A judge dismissed a grieving Pennsylvania mother’s lawsuit against the social media app TikTok and its parent company. Plaintiff Tawainna Anderson blamed TikTok’s algorithm for showing daughter Nylah Anderson, 10, a video of the deadly “Blackout Challenge,” but Judge Paul S. Diamond ruled that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shielded the defendants from claims.
Lindsey Graham Once Again Urges SCOTUS to Throw a Wrench in Fulton County DA’s Election Probe, Claims He ‘Shall Not Be Questioned’
Attorneys for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday submitted a reply brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case which seeks to excuse him from testifying about his telephone calls surrounding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. “The importance of this case comes not so much in the underlying events...
Arizona Police Announce Arrest in Break-in of the Office of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as Gubernatorial Election Nears
Phoenix Police announced an arrest on Thursday in a burglary at the gubernatorial campaign headquarters of Arizona’s current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), a lightning rod for threats and harassment since she defended against attacks on the 2020 presidential election. The suspect, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, is...
U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Lol’d About Being Compared to ‘Antifa’ When He Destroyed TV News Equipment on Jan. 6 Isn’t Laughing Now
A U.S. Capitol rioter who boasted about attacking CNN reporters and destroying “tens of thousands of dollars” in the network’s TV equipment and cameras pleaded guilty to two felonies in federal court on Friday. The first, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a 20-year maximum sentence. The second,...
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Arizona ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering Near Drop Boxes or Taping Voters
In a defeat for advocacy groups raising the alarm about “vigilantes” in Arizona, a federal judge on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking people from recording voters or gathering near drop boxes in the Grand Canyon State. “While there are serious questions implicated, the Court...
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Talked Like He Had a ‘Direct Line’ to Donald Trump, Ex-Member Testifies
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes spoke as if he had a “direct line” to former President Donald Trump in an encrypted chat forum for Florida members of the extremist group, a cooperating witness testified on Monday. The exchange occurred on Christmas Day in a Signal chat titled “OKFL...
John Eastman Asks Federal Judge to Reconsider Crime-Fraud Findings on Trump’s Knowledge About ‘Wrong’ Voter Fraud Claims
Former President Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman is asking a California federal judge to reconsider his ruling that Trump knowingly filed false numbers regarding voter fraud, submitting a sealed email record that he says “clearly shows that the President’s lawyers took great care to ensure all court filings were accurate.”
Georgia Prosecutor Says the Supreme Court Continuing to Pause Lindsey Graham’s Subpoena Would Mean He May Never Have to Testify
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) says a key aspect of her long-running investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia hangs in the balance of a forthcoming decision by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was granted a temporary...
Herschel Walker Compares Gloria Allred Client’s New Abortion Allegations to Claims Against Brett Kavanaugh
An anonymous woman told reporters Wednesday that Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, pressured her to have an abortion that he funded in 1993, calling him a hypocrite who falsely claimed on Fox News that he never signs his name as “H.”. Attorney Gloria Allred held...
Judge Refuses to Walk Back Decision to Give John Eastman’s Georgia Election Emails to Jan. 6 Committee
A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by John Eastman to reconsider a ruling to release a group of Eastman’s emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge agreed that the Committee had put forth a prima facie case — a basic, plausible, first-impression argument — that Eastman and Donald Trump knowingly “engaged in criminal or fraudulent conduct” when communicating about the 2020 election and conjuring up claims of voter fraud.
Causes of High Food Delivery Accident Rates in Florida
Food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have become a buzz in recent years. Statistics show that the online food delivery sector generates over $26 million annually as more individuals find their services convenient and time-saving. However, with the rise in food delivery services comes an increase in...
Justice Kagan Hands Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward ‘Shadow Docket’ Win by Blocking Jan. 6 Committee from Obtaining Phone Records
Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to stop the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack from obtaining her phone records. In a quick turn of events, Justice Elena Kagan granted a brief reprieve. In the emergency application,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
