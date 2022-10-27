Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Era Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the sisterhood, with a host of acts Swift has championed in the past. Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour are Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. The tour starts March 18, 2023 in what is apparently a sweet spot for Swift, Glendale, AZ, the...

21 MINUTES AGO