WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting

Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
Variety

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Era Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the sisterhood, with a host of acts Swift has championed in the past. Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour are Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. The tour starts March 18, 2023 in what is apparently a sweet spot for Swift, Glendale, AZ, the...
NBC4 Columbus

Are US supply chain problems over?

Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers.  But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared to an all-time high in […]

