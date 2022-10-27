ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react

HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Albert Pujols puts potential St. Louis Cardinals return rumors to bed

Despite a successful final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, baseball legend Albert Pujols has officially filed his retirement papers. Albert Pujols surprised even Cardinals fans by slashing .270/.345/.550 with 24 home runs in his final season, taking on an everyday role in the St. Louis lineup by the end of the year. This led some fans and pundits to wonder if he might consider a return, rather than sticking to his previous retirement plans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Padres must target after NLCS loss to Phillies

The San Diego Padres made it to the NLCS in 2022 despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. all year, first because of an injury and then because of a suspension. The front office made huge splashes by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, bolstering an already stacked roster to help them make a deep playoff run. After the NLCS loss, the Padres will now turn to the offseason and MLB free agency to make more moves in order to take the next step, with Tatis’ return also helping matters. These are some of the free agents San Diego must target in the offseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Chicago White Sox managerial search shows team’s dysfunction

The Chicago White Sox had their manager. Or so it seemed. Joe Espada was reportedly set to be the White Sox next manager. Then came the news that Ozzie Guillen was set to be interviewed. Suddenly, he was regarded as one of the favorites, with Espada, Guillen, and Kevin Long as the perceived finalists. And then Espada was out of the running and Guillen was set to be the new manager.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing

The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy