Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Dodgers: Could Yency Almonte Be a Closer in Waiting? One Legendary Slugger Says Yes
He liked what he saw from Almonte in the postseason.
Angels News: Fans React to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout’s Recent Award Nominations
Two of baseball's best players are being recognized for their greatness, despite the Angels' lack of success in 2022.
Albert Pujols puts potential St. Louis Cardinals return rumors to bed
Despite a successful final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, baseball legend Albert Pujols has officially filed his retirement papers. Albert Pujols surprised even Cardinals fans by slashing .270/.345/.550 with 24 home runs in his final season, taking on an everyday role in the St. Louis lineup by the end of the year. This led some fans and pundits to wonder if he might consider a return, rather than sticking to his previous retirement plans.
3 best free agents Padres must target after NLCS loss to Phillies
The San Diego Padres made it to the NLCS in 2022 despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. all year, first because of an injury and then because of a suspension. The front office made huge splashes by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, bolstering an already stacked roster to help them make a deep playoff run. After the NLCS loss, the Padres will now turn to the offseason and MLB free agency to make more moves in order to take the next step, with Tatis’ return also helping matters. These are some of the free agents San Diego must target in the offseason.
Report: Joe Espada out of running for White Sox manager job
While the Chicago White Sox have yet to fill their vacant managerial position, we at least now know one candidate who won't be getting the job. Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is out of the running to be the next White Sox manager, according to MLB.com's Scott Merkin. Espada...
Chicago White Sox managerial search shows team’s dysfunction
The Chicago White Sox had their manager. Or so it seemed. Joe Espada was reportedly set to be the White Sox next manager. Then came the news that Ozzie Guillen was set to be interviewed. Suddenly, he was regarded as one of the favorites, with Espada, Guillen, and Kevin Long as the perceived finalists. And then Espada was out of the running and Guillen was set to be the new manager.
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News
Dodgers faithful react to CT3 being a silver slugger award finalist
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will remain a St Louis Cardinal after opting into his contract on Saturday
Phillies fans disappointed about postponement of Game 3, optimistic for Tuesday
"I took a six-hour bus today to get here. I got up at 4 a.m. in the morning to come here," said one Phillies fan.
Phillies fans troll the Astros with literal sign stealing
The Houston Astros just can’t live down their 2017 cheating scandal, and Philadelphia Phillies fans brought it up in the perfect way. There’s no secret that the Houston Astros didn’t rightfully earn their 2017 World Series title, and fans aren’t ‘forgiving and forgetting.’ Philadelphia Phillies fans are, in fact, using that as leverage to support their team in the most creative of ways, such as a billboard referencing the Astros ‘stealing their signs.’
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Deserves 'Two Salaries,' According to Joe Maddon
Ohtani's former manager spoke about his impending 2023 free agency.
