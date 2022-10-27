ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro childcare to watch kids while you vote

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A non-partisan non-profit called Politisit is partnering with a childcare center to help parents in Greensboro. You can drop off your child for free on Election Day while you vote. Loving Arms Childcare at 3801 Sunnycrest Ave will be open for free drop-in care from 8am...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Drive-by shooting injures 2 teenagers in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Bridges Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two teenagers shot. Both were taken to the...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
ASHEBORO, NC
WBTV

Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

