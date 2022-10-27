Read full article on original website
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
GCS teacher assistant who saved choking student announced as employee of the month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announces teacher assistant as their employee of the month after saving a student who was choking. Megan Hamilton, a teacher assistant at Northern Elementary School, was helping with lunch duty, when a fourth grader began choking on a hot dog. Hamilton acted quickly,...
More than a thousand Guilford County School students are behind on routine immunizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The deadline has come and gone for Guilford County School students to get routine immunization forms turned in. Yet, school officials said more than a thousand students have not gotten their required vaccines. To get students up to date on their shots GCS has partnered with...
‘Hurting today as a family’: Greensboro Fire Department mourns loss of 26-year veteran firefighter
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 26-year veteran of the department. Robert Swink died from cancer on Monday, according to a GFD news release. He started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on Sept. 3, 1996. On June 17, 1999, he was […]
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Greensboro childcare to watch kids while you vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A non-partisan non-profit called Politisit is partnering with a childcare center to help parents in Greensboro. You can drop off your child for free on Election Day while you vote. Loving Arms Childcare at 3801 Sunnycrest Ave will be open for free drop-in care from 8am...
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office ride along shows staffing shortages
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are more than 100 positions open with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. The positions have been open for the past year. These are vacancies that have slowly trickled down, but the sheriff’s office has lost people faster than its been able to fill the positions. There are: seven telecommunication […]
Denise Hartsfield is challenging incumbent Jim O'Neill for Forsyth County District Attorney
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Denise Hartsfield is challenging incumbent Jim O'Neill for the Forsyth County District Attorney's office. O'Neill was unable to schedule an interview with WXII. Retired Forsyth County Judge Hartsfield has spent almost her entire life in Forsyth County and now hopes to use that experience as...
An Alamance County cemetery buries another person in the family plot
Theresa Norton always wanted to be buried next to her mother, sister, and brother. That may be a problem after discovering the cemetery made a mistake. Secrets are meant to be kept. So are problems that can cause pain or distress. Theresa Norton had a big problem that caused her heartache, so she kept a secret from her brother Jerry Groce.
Drive-by shooting injures 2 teenagers in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. on Bridges Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found two teenagers shot. Both were taken to the...
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
Davidson County EMS sees dip in staffing as more paramedics move to bigger cities for more money
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Like every other job after the pandemic, employers faced the challenges to keep staff every shift, and Davidson County paramedics are no different. Former employers tell FOX8 they felt the burden of being overworked because they were short-staffed. “I’ve been on a call, and I had a really sick patient […]
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two adults and one juvenile injured on Sunday morning. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1800 block of North Patterson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Investigators say that a 23-year-old man was sitting in the […]
Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy confirmed safe in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert issued just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy has been canceled, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The Greensboro Police Department issued the alert after receiving reports that they have had been abducted. Officers said they talked to...
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
