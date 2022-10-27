Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka South Rotary holds 10th annual pumpkin run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 10th annual Topeka South Rotary Pumpkin 5k run and walk took place Saturday, Oct. 29th, at Lake Shawnee. Community members came out to raise funds dedicated to helping eradicate polio. WIBW Sales Rep., Jim Ramos was one among many out in support. Participants were also...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Kindergarten teacher awarded for innovative approach
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school teacher is being recognized for her impact on students in the Seaman school district. Haley Slusser is a kindergarten teacher at West Indianola Elementary School. “It is heartwarming to see everything she does with the kids and just to see her passion come...
WIBW
Capper hosts haunted house for its adult clients, staff to enjoy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation had a spooky time celebrating Halloween with its haunted house for people of all ages to enjoy. There were vampires, ghosts, werewolves, and clowns as people toured through the haunted house. The event was put together for their adult services program, so the adults can have some Halloween fun too.
Gov. Laura Kelly announces $28M Olathe laboratory that will add 175 jobs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services opened a $28 million laboratory in Olathe that will create 175 new jobs for Kansans.
WIBW
SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
WIBW
First responders fill the buckets of trick or treaters Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More than a dozen fire responder organizations including Topeka Police, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Topeka Fire Department came together to fill the buckets of trick or treaters. “In the times we are right now, we don’t know what dangers are out there in the community, so this...
Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
WIBW
Band raises funds to recoup equipment lost in I-70 crash causing power outage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local band is raising funds to buy new equipment after an accident in Topeka left part of the city without power and the band out thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Jared Powers, a Junction City resident and member of the band Jay Hill Road,...
Emporia gazette.com
Cheryl Unruh takes home book awards, Emporia writers recognized at annual Kansas writing convention
LAWRENCE — The 2022 gathering of the Kansas Authors Club took place in Lawrence, Kansas, Oct. 21-23 with award winning journalist and author from Emporia, Max McCoy, as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s gathering was “The Write Way to the Future.” Emporia members of the state...
Halloween happenings in the area tonight
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the day! KSNT 27 News has put together a list of Halloween happenings near Topeka. Oct. 31, Project Halloween, A Pirate Treasure Adventure, Helen Hocker Theater, Topeka The Helen Hocker Theater presents Project Halloween, an all-ages spooktacular haunted house to put you in the Halloween spirit, but not scare you. […]
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center receives grant to help fund new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center has received a Tourism Attraction Sub-Grants for Kansas award for $200,000 to help build a new immersive virtual Flint Hills exhibit. This funding will be matched by the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation to fund a new immersive virtual Flint Hills...
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
WIBW
Riley Co. Law Board names Vermont man new RCPD director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chief in Vermont is coming to Kansas. The Riley Co. Law Board acted Monday afternoon to name Brian Peete the new director for the Riley Co. Police Dept. Peete is currently police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Peete was chosen from 15 applicants overall. From...
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
WIBW
Highland Park High School hosts Fall Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School held their 2nd annual Fall Festival on their campus. The festival included food trucks, music and a trunk-or-treat. There also were family-fun activities such as temporary tattoos, chalk drawing, a photobooth, four-square and pumpkin tic-tac-toe. “I really enjoy having the kids come...
KVOE
David Traylor Zoo welcoming community to Boo in the Zoo Monday
The Emporia community is invited to spend a portion of this Halloween with the staff and residents of the David Traylor Zoo Monday. The zoo is hosting its annual Boo in the Zoo community event with a long list of activities on the schedule for everyone to enjoy according to Zoo Director Lisa Keith.
WIBW
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones. Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas. The...
WIBW
Topeka Zoo is saying goodbye to Boo at the Zoo, hello to Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Boo at the Zoo took place the last two Saturday’s of October as Halloween approached. The first Saturday, the zoo saw an attendance of about 5,000 people. The Topeka Zoo invited families to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo watching animals also enjoy...
