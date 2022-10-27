Read full article on original website
Republicans dont care about veterans. remember daines fist bump other senators after voting against 3.5 million veterans healthcare. it's just something they say to deflect that they dont care about women's health care.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
Fairfield Sun Times
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
NBCMontana
Energy rates to rise for some Montana residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC Montana reached out to the electricity co-ops and Northwestern Energy to find out if and when Montanans might see a change in their electric bills. We found out that customers of Northwestern Energy will see a 12.6% rate increase on their bill that went into effect this month. For residential households that use an average of 750 kilo-watt hours per month, this increase will tack on anywhere from $11-$15 to your monthly bill.
NBCMontana
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
etxview.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Fairfield Sun Times
LR-131 passage could cause ‘exodus’ of healthcare workers in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana could lose healthcare professionals to other states if a ballot measure passes to require them to provide medical...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
mtpr.org
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Hey sleepyhead, why are you getting up early on a Montana morning?
If you got up early in the now chilly pre-dawn dark this morning it was likely because you HAD to. Something about bills to pay and kids to feed, usually related to a thing called a job. But as I was dodging joggers this morning on my way to the...
Hunting Numbers Up Thanks to Cooler Weather in Western Montana
Hunters are hoping the cool weather continues to boost their success during the second weekend of the General season, after a good opening last week. Dry weather through much of September and October had limited the harvest for early-season specialty hunts, with many hunters seeing little if any game in the near-record warmth of the past few weeks.
