Read full article on original website
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Erin Andrews Explains Why She Has A Problem With Certain Head Coach
Stop running so fast at halftime, Kyle Shanahan. NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews described her problem with the San Francisco 49ers head coach during a recent episode of her podcast, "Calm Down With Erin and Charissa." Andrews explained that Shanahan runs so fast during their halftime interviews, she's unable to...
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New Details Emerge of T.J. Watt's Knee Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is still awaiting his return.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
NBC Sports
How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass
As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
NBC Sports
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
NBC Sports
Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant
At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens will pay Roquan Smith only $575,000 for balance of season
The Bears will be paying even more money to players who are no longer on the team. Millions will be given to Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn following the trade that sent him to Philadelphia last week. Ditto for new Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that...
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back draft pick to practice squad, release Dicker the Kicker
The Eagles made a notable practice squad swap on Saturday afternoon. Former sixth-round pick Tarron Jackson, who was released earlier this week to make room for Robert Quinn, was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers. But in order to create that spot on the practice squad, the Eagles...
NBC Sports
Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game
The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders
Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022. That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas. Kamara opened the game’s scoring...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports
Young set to return to Commanders' practice on Wednesday
Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. "Now, for all intents and purposes, we're going to start on Wednesday with him," Rivera said. "We'll start his clock." The Commanders will have 21...
lastwordonsports.com
Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
NBC Sports
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
Comments / 0