The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass

As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade

It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
NBC Sports

Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant

At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports

Alvin Kamara hat trick leads Saints to dominant victory over Raiders

Somehow, Saints running back Alvin Kamara entered Week Eight with no touchdowns in the five games he’d played so far in 2022. That changed in a significant way on Sunday, as Kamara scored three touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-0 victory over Las Vegas. Kamara opened the game’s scoring...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NBC Sports

Young set to return to Commanders' practice on Wednesday

Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. "Now, for all intents and purposes, we're going to start on Wednesday with him," Rivera said. "We'll start his clock." The Commanders will have 21...
WASHINGTON, DC
lastwordonsports.com

Brian Gutekunst Should Sit Out the NFL Trade Deadline

The Green Bay Packers offense could really use some help at wide receiver and tight end. That isn’t surprising. Going into this season, most people not named Brian Gutekunst knew the Packers would be weak at both of these positions. So that is why there has been speculation that the Packers might be buyers with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner. But where the Packers 2022 season currently stands, it seems that a deal won’t help them much. It would be best if general manager Brian Gutekunst is a spectator when the NFL trade deadline rolls around.
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

