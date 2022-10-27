Read full article on original website
Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of Bands
Recent Border Events El Paso Sector
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
elpasoheraldpost.com
Eight EPISD bands advance to area competition
Congratulations to the eight EPISD high school marching bands who advanced to area competition earlier this month at the UIL Marching Band competition. Three El Paso ISD schools – Franklin, Coronado and Irvin – will be vying for a spot at the state competition tomorrow, Oct. 29. Coronado and Franklin will compete in 6A in Odessa while Irvin heads to Abilene for the 4A competition.
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments
EL PASO, Texas -- EPISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after she was heard making controversial comments in student-recorded cell phone videos. The videos recorded a conversation held in her class which discussed topics such as illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. In an 8-minute recording that ABC-7 obtained, the teacher can be The post Hornedo Middle School teacher on leave after controversial comments appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- Las Cruces residents discuss affordable housing and Election 2022 coverage
This week, the City of Las Cruces is asking residents to share feedback on how to use federal funds aimed to address affordable housing and the unhoused population in the city. Also, we have election coverage, with a look at candidates running for positions on New Mexico's Supreme Court.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol attacked by flagpole-wielding immigrant in El Paso: CBP
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Patrol agents in El Paso used force to drive a group of Venezuelans out of the United States and back toward the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez in a tense scene on Monday, according to a new report. Video taken by the El Paso Times...
Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - men lead early voting numbers so far and more
More men voting early so far, details on the latest developments in the interstate dispute over the Rio Grande, and El Paso expects more reimbursement from the federal government for migrant care. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
- Silver City’s Sun-News edition ends publication
Today is the last edition of the Silver City edition of the Sun-News, following its purchase by the Silver City Independent Publishing Co., LLC, owned by Daily Press editor and publisher Nickolas Seibel. The company will also acquire the Deming Headlight, which will continue publishing. The demise of the Silver...
krwg.org
Local sanctuary helps unwanted and injured horses prosper
Scott Brocato recently toured Dharmahorse Equine Sanctuary with founders Katharine Chrisley Schreiber and her husband Mark. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Jeremy Story appointed deputy police chief
Las Cruces Police Department Chief Miguel Dominguez has announced that Lt. Jeremy Story, who has overseen LCPD’s Law Enforcement Training Academy since 2020, has been appointed deputy chief of LCPD Operations effective Oct. 23. As deputy chief, Story will oversee the department’s three patrol shifts along with the traffic...
Three propositions on your ballot that could affect your taxes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Among numerous candidates on your ballot, you will also find three bond propositions worth over $270 million that could affect how much you pay for your taxes. Proposition A City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager Sam Rodriguez explained proposition A is for a bond worth $246.48 million aimed for […]
KVIA
Local amusement park bought by Traders Village Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso area staple Western Playland Amusement Park was bought by Traders Village Marketplace, which is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX. It's the latest acquisition for the company that runs three flea markets in Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston. According to Traders Village's website, the company...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan: 'The rent prices are too high man', help could come in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans KFOX14 spoke with said they're paying too much for rent. However, the El Paso Apartment Association said relief could be on the way. "You gotta make it however, work two jobs to make it," Miguel Chavez said. "Oh it's through the...
West Texas Beer Fest To Bring 50+ Breweries & The Fun To El Paso
Get ready for the ultimate beer-tasting event featuring over 50 breweries across Texas when the West Texas Beer Fest sets up downtown El Paso in November. Sip and sample some of the best breweries across Texas like fan favorites Lagunitas, Dogfish, and Karbach, with participating distributors, including L&F, Ben E. Keith Co., and Glazer’s, at the West Texas Beer Fest.
krwg.org
Dia de los Muertos celebrated on the plaza in Mesilla
Dia De Los Muertos is being celebrated this weekend on the plaza in Mesilla. Scott Brocato spoke with people about what the day meant to them, especially after the pandemic.
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
