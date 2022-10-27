Police identify man fatally shot at Kansas City apartment complex Sunday night

Police identified a man who was fatally shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in Kansas City’s east side.

David Thomas, 36, was found shot and unresponsive around 10:15 p.m. at Ridgeview Heights Apartments in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department .

Officers attempted first aid and CPR, but emergency medical crews declared Thomas dead at the scene.

Police are searching for potential suspects in the case and ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The killing was the 139th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes fatal police shootings.