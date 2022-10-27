ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder

Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers

NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
VIOLET, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony

HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors

BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE

