Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
theadvocate.com
La. Literature: Book sheds light on 2 racially-charged tragedies in 1922 Louisiana
"For All Those Men: When the KKK Threatened to Take Control of Louisiana" by John Warner Smith, UL Press, 116 pages. Former poet laureate John Warner Smith bases his new courtroom drama on two historical, tragic events which happened in Louisiana in the summer of 1922. In the southern part...
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
theadvocate.com
What was that bright flash in the Louisiana sky? Comet dust likely triggered fireball, some say
Rebecca Falcon had just dropped her 10-year-old off at Brusly Upper Elementary and was headed north on River Road to the Baton Rouge airport when the flash caught her eye. The white streak above the new Mississippi River Bridge kind of looked like a shooting star, she said, but it was so quick she wasn't sure.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers
NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
University in Louisiana Warns Students About Some Wearing Clown Masks
University police are telling students on one Louisiana campus to be aware of suspicious people wearing clown masks.
WDSU
United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony
HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
KSLA
Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
KTBS
Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors
BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
