Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: England v New Zealand – live
Over-by-over report: England take on New Zealand at the Gabba in a match vital for their T20 World Cup fortunes. Join Geoff Lemon for updates
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
Rishi Sunak could still attend COP27 climate summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could still attend the COP27 climate summit if sufficient progress is made on preparations for the autumn Budget, Downing Street has said. On Thursday No 10 said Mr Sunak was not expected to attend "due to other pressing domestic commitments". But on Monday the prime minister's...
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
Bletchley Park codebreaker correspondence handed to archive
A collection of material related to Britain's World War 2 codebreakers is being handed to a Cambridge university college archive. The material given by families of Bletchley Park's codebreakers was gathered by historian Joel Greenberg. Allen Packwood, director of the centre, said the documents "shed light on the interrelationships between...
WitchTok: The witchcraft videos with billions of views
When you think of TikTok, dance challenges, comedy creations and the latest earworms probably spring to mind. But one of the latest trends is focused more on spells, potions and prophecies - witchcraft. Videos with the hashtag WitchTok have amassed more than 30 billion views, and has made it easier...
Itaewon crowd crush: 'I was trying to do CPR, but they were both dead'
Partygoers have described being asked to resuscitate victims by carrying out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them, despite never having done it before. Ana, a 24-year-old from Spain, and her friend, 19-year-old Melissa from Germany, had been at a bar next to where the crush happened and were trying to leave at about 23:00 local time (14:00 GMT) when they saw ambulances coming in and police running around asking people to move to make space for bringing out the dead and injured.
The scary Halloween costumes islanders wore 90 years ago
Photographs of islanders' frightening Halloween costumes from 90 years ago have been unearthed from National Trust for Scotland's archives. The images were taken by American folklorist Margaret Faye Shaw on South Uist in the Western Isles in 1932. Wool and sheepskin were used to make some of the...
'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert
An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
One in six patients should not be in hospital
Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI), one of the busiest hospitals in Scotland, is a prime example of the problems facing the NHS. It has 876 beds but...
Rowan Thompson: Trust failures contributed to death - coroner
Communication failures at a mental health trust "probably caused or contributed to" the death of a teenager at a hospital, a coroner has said. Rowan Thompson died at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust's (GMMH) Prestwich Hospital in October 2020. An inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard poor communication led to...
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
