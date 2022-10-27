ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

What we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders

Three things we learned from the New Orleans Saints' 24-0 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints defense played with great energy and enthusiasm on Sunday in putting together its most dominant performance of the season. The intensity was evident from the opening series, when the Saints held the Raiders to a quick three-and-out, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The Saints held the Raiders to a season-low 183 yards and 5 of 14 on third down conversions in the game. The defense sacked Derek Carr four times and intercepted him once. They also held star receiver Davante Adams to just once catch as the Raiders crossed midfield just once in the first three quarters. The shutout was the Saints' first in the Superdome since 2012. This was the defense we expected to see all season.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

Why Saints RB Mark Ingram wasn't available for most of the 1st half vs. the Raiders

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram saw very little action in the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an injury to his knee. Ingram entered the injury tent, and was eventually taken back to the locker room to have his injury further assessed. He had one catch for 2 yards before leaving the game.
NOLA.com

Naji Marshall is helping Pelicans continue to win while two starters are sidelined

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall started against the Los Angeles Clippers and effectively ended the game with a breakaway dunk. With a little more than four minutes remaining, Marshall lied in wait like a defensive back for the right moment to pick off Amir Coffey’s pass. Marshall tipped it toward the Clippers’ basket. He finished emphatically, a dunk that inflated New Orleans’ lead to 20 points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Raiders: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Dome

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 3-4) Raiders 30, Saints 27: In what appears to be a battle of evenly-matched teams, I'll go with the healthier team. The Raiders are much better than their record indicates, and they have more offensive firepower than the Saints right now. An inspired effort by the Saints falls short down the stretch. Sound familiar?
NOLA.com

Alontae Taylor is not afraid of anybody across from him. The Saints are reaping the rewards

Last week it was DeAndre Hopkins, this week it was Davante Adams, two superstar receivers with 10 Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro nods between them. None of that mattered for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who continued to show why his fearlessness is one of his best traits. The rookie, playing in his fourth NFL game, spent much of his day giving Raiders receivers no breathing room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

