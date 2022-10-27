ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

molly gib
3d ago

The French Quarters should not have graffiti,dark streets, homeless vegabonds everywhere..I mean I'm upset about.

NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans' Dem Mayor LaToya Cantrell is shamed into repaying $29,000 of taxpayer cash she blew on first-class flights, after initially refusing to do by claiming flying economy is unsafe for black women

LaToya Cantrell, the controversial Democratic mayor of New Orleans, repaid the city nearly $29,000 she wrongfully used in city cash for first class flights after justifying it by saying economy class is unsafe for black women. The mayor paid for the flights after she spent more than $40,000 on a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?

There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...

