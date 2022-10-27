Read full article on original website
molly gib
3d ago
The French Quarters should not have graffiti,dark streets, homeless vegabonds everywhere..I mean I'm upset about.
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is home to fewer kids than decades ago. Do its playgrounds need to adapt?
When Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng asked a crowd of parents this month how to boost participation at central Metairie's Johnny Bright Playground, she emphasized that “we’re a different community than we were in the 1970s.”. She’s right. Over the last half-century, Jefferson Parish’s youth population...
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
New Orleans' Dem Mayor LaToya Cantrell is shamed into repaying $29,000 of taxpayer cash she blew on first-class flights, after initially refusing to do by claiming flying economy is unsafe for black women
LaToya Cantrell, the controversial Democratic mayor of New Orleans, repaid the city nearly $29,000 she wrongfully used in city cash for first class flights after justifying it by saying economy class is unsafe for black women. The mayor paid for the flights after she spent more than $40,000 on a...
NOLA.com
'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?
There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
fox8live.com
Free haunted house is back delighting visitors in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A free haunted house has been spooking the Algiers neighborhood since months after Hurricane Katrina, and its creators are marking its return this year for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Bernie Baxter’s Traveling Sideshow isn’t your typical haunted house. “Everybody inside...
Henry County Daily Herald
Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta
When Maven Lore was being fitted for his first set of fangs, a switch within him flipped on. "Something just came to the surface and everything felt right for once in my life," he said. "I had this notion that there was more to it than just pointy teeth."
“We can’t stereotype a community" - push to rid the East of crime stigma
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East has been marked as a crime hot spot by the community for years. Councilman Oliver Thomas and business owners are fighting to change that. Ray Bender owns The Hangout in New Orleans East, a space for pre-teens and teens to express themselves. Bender...
New Orleans East shooting Saturday evening
New Orleans Police are working on shooting in New Orleans East. The gunfire erupted Saturday evening near a motel on Chef Menteur Highway near the I-10 offramp.
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
fox8live.com
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
Gentilly shooting lands woman in hospital
An NOPD spokesperson says the woman shot once in the body. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown. The investigation continues.
NOLA.com
Top Taco 2022 awards best veggie, traditional and creative tacos at Metairie festival
The recent unofficial Taco Thursday was a success, thanks to the return of the Top Taco competition. All evening, vendors dished up tacos and poured cocktails for fest-goers in Lafreniere Park, many of whom started Halloween weekend early by showing up in their best costumes. On Friday morning, Top Taco...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
NOLA.com
Secret dungeons, the Inquisition and Pére Antoine: Dark tales swirl after Quarter jail's 1840 demolition
The French Quarter is old. If you dig, you’re probably going to find something. But not even that self-evident truth could prepare the residents of New Orleans for what was unearthed in February 1840. By then, the old jail, or “calaboose” — built, rebuilt and then rebuilt again over...
