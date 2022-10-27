When Fernando Torres, scorer of the winning goal in the final of Euro 2008 that brought Spain their first international trophy for 44 years, used to fly up to the Galician city of Vigo to visit his then-girlfriend, Olalla Dominguez, he'd be greeted in airport arrivals not by a mob of screaming fans attracted by his fame and boyish good looks, but by a gang of local lads with a gangly, bright-eyed, beanpole serving as the leader of their pack. That boy was Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias.

