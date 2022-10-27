Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all score as PSG go five clear at top
Lionel Messi grabbed a goal and assist to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a 4-3 comeback victory over Troyes on Saturday as the Ligue 1 table-toppers extended their lead to five points. Troyes had stunned the crowd at the Parc des Princes when Mama Balde volleyed home in just the third...
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Why Borja Iglesias deserves to be in Spain's World Cup squad
When Fernando Torres, scorer of the winning goal in the final of Euro 2008 that brought Spain their first international trophy for 44 years, used to fly up to the Galician city of Vigo to visit his then-girlfriend, Olalla Dominguez, he'd be greeted in airport arrivals not by a mob of screaming fans attracted by his fame and boyish good looks, but by a gang of local lads with a gangly, bright-eyed, beanpole serving as the leader of their pack. That boy was Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias.
Chelsea collapse at Brighton as Graham Potter's risky tactics falter
BRIGHTON, England -- If Graham Potter was in any doubt about what awaited him on his return to Brighton on Saturday, it dissipated as the players emerged for kick-off when the home fans adapted Beatles classic "Hey Jude" to "Hey Judas." This was a chastening and hugely embarrassing afternoon for...
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
