Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

State adds 10,200 jobs in September, see which cities saw the biggest gains

Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase. The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%. There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary figures released Friday by...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

La. governor’s wife asks teachers, students to send homemade ornaments to decorate Christmas trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards is asking for teachers to send student-decorated ornaments for the Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees. Edwards says that this year’s theme is White Christmas. Last year, Pineville Visual Arts teacher Carolyn Scalfono and her students made a TikTok to spark creativity in the homemade ornaments.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA

