Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
WDSU
Louisiana Amendment 7: Why leaders want you to vote 'No' when you go to the polls
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters will find an amendment on their ballot in November that has caused some confusion, even with the state representative who backed it. Louisiana Amendment 7 would remove the exception in the prohibition of involuntary servitude. What is involuntary servitude?. According to the Department...
Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed
NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #4 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #4 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
theadvocate.com
Once allies, John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's education chief now at odds
When Cade Brumley was chosen 2½ years ago as the state superintendent of education, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the selection. But since then, disagreements over hot-button issues ranging from anti-COVID measures to how to grade high schools have frequently left them at odds. "We have some basic educational...
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
brproud.com
Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
houmatimes.com
Suit filed against Biden Administration on behalf of Tommy Badeaux, challenging student loan debt cancellation program
Today, the Pelican Institute for Public Policy filed suit on behalf of Louisiana attorney Tommy Badeaux, challenging the Biden Administration’s illegal student loan debt cancellation program. Badeaux was born and raised in Cut Off, La. ”You can’t carte blanche cancel half a trillion dollars of debts owed to the...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
kalb.com
Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.
KSLA
Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
theadvocate.com
La. Literature: Book sheds light on 2 racially-charged tragedies in 1922 Louisiana
"For All Those Men: When the KKK Threatened to Take Control of Louisiana" by John Warner Smith, UL Press, 116 pages. Former poet laureate John Warner Smith bases his new courtroom drama on two historical, tragic events which happened in Louisiana in the summer of 1922. In the southern part...
theadvocate.com
State adds 10,200 jobs in September, see which cities saw the biggest gains
Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase. The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%. There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary figures released Friday by...
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
brproud.com
La. governor’s wife asks teachers, students to send homemade ornaments to decorate Christmas trees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards is asking for teachers to send student-decorated ornaments for the Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees. Edwards says that this year’s theme is White Christmas. Last year, Pineville Visual Arts teacher Carolyn Scalfono and her students made a TikTok to spark creativity in the homemade ornaments.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Comments / 1