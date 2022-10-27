Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll
A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Benzinga
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off against each other to secure the Republican presidential nomination. The latest news comes from a Vanity Fair report, in which Gabriel Sherman writes that Desantis called Trump...
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
'Outrageous acts': Joe Biden condemns Russia's nuclear threats against Europe. Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle,...
Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech
The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.
Sen. Ted Cruz brutally mocked at Yankees game and heckled by audience member on 'The View'
The Texas Republican was on the receiving end of insults and middle fingers from Yankees fans and an audience member had to be censored on "The View."
Former President Donald Trump says PGA Tour 'is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour)' at LIV Miami pro-am
DORAL, Fla. — While praising LIV Golf and the Saudis for doing “a fantastic job,” former president Donald Trump continued his crusade Thursday against the PGA Tour. Saying the Tour “really blew a great opportunity,” Trump called LIV Golf “big time” with “unlimited money.” Trump properties are hosting events in LIV’s inaugural season, including this week’s season-finale at Trump National Doral and will add a third next season at his course in Washington, D.C.
golfmagic.com
Donald Trump heckled at LIV Golf Miami: "Don't worry, my house got raided too!"
Donald Trump appeared to revel in the limelight during the pro-am before LIV Golf's $50m season finale in Miami. He also was on the receiving end of some interesting shouts from spectators. Okay, so they weren't real hecklers. They were the folks from the Country Club Adjacent podcast who were...
Comments / 1