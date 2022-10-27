ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
The Hill

Majority of Black voters think Trump should face criminal charges: poll

A new poll has found that a majority of Black voters believe former President Trump should face criminal charges for how he handled classified documents after leaving office. The poll, released Tuesday as part of the HIT Strategies monthly BlackTrack survey, found 81 percent of Black voters support the Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump and 80 percent want to see him charged.
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former President Donald Trump says PGA Tour 'is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour)' at LIV Miami pro-am

DORAL, Fla. — While praising LIV Golf and the Saudis for doing “a fantastic job,” former president Donald Trump continued his crusade Thursday against the PGA Tour. Saying the Tour “really blew a great opportunity,” Trump called LIV Golf “big time” with “unlimited money.” Trump properties are hosting events in LIV’s inaugural season, including this week’s season-finale at Trump National Doral and will add a third next season at his course in Washington, D.C.
