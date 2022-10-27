ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son — albeit not of his face — to Instagram, as well as a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
Family Fun! Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe, True at Kardashian Halloween Bash

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
Kanye West attacks George Floyd family member: 'You're being greedy'

Kanye "Ye" West attacked the family of George Floyd on Sunday shortly after saying he wanted to "apologize" for false statements he has made about Floyd's death. In an Instagram post, the rapper lashed out against Roxie Washington — the mother of Floyd's daughter — after she moved to file a $250-million lawsuit over his recent remarks about the police brutality victim. West's post has since been deleted.
Katy Perry Addressed That Viral Video of Her Eye Twitching

Katy Perry weighed in on some wild theories about why her eye was noticeably twitching during a recent performance. The "Teenage Dream" singer was caught manually trying to adjust her eyelid while performing in a dress made of soda cans and aluminum tabs at her Las Vegas residency last week.
Sylvester Stallone says his brief split from wife Jennifer Flavin was 'a very tumultuous time'

Sylvester Stallone opened up about his marriage, fatherhood and politics in a revealing new interview. During a conversation with the Sunday Times, the Rocky star, 76, spoke openly about his split from wife Jennifer Flavin, which occurred when she left him back in August and filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. However, the couple reconciled the next month.

