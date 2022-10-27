ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'

The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
ETOnline.com

Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Hairstylist Rory McPhee

Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, Celebrity Gogglebox, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after...
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach

Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com

'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
ETOnline.com

Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)

The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
ETOnline.com

Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
ETOnline.com

'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2

Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'

The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift is making history with her new album, Midnights. On Monday, Billboard announced that Swift became the first artist in its 64-year history to claim the entire top 10 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier are from Swift's new LP, which is also No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy