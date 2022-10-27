Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'
The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
ETOnline.com
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Hairstylist Rory McPhee
Mel B is getting married! In a Friday appearance on the U.K. talk show, Celebrity Gogglebox, the 47-year-old Spice Girls star revealed that her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, popped the question. Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, divulged the details of the romantic moment after...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
ETOnline.com
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
ETOnline.com
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
ETOnline.com
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and What the Cast Has Said About the Murder Mystery (Exclusive)
The White Lotus is finally back on HBO. After an explosive first season set in Hawaii, creator Mike White's social satire returns with season 2 as the new, "volcanic" installment set at a Sicilian luxury resort follows an ensemble of eccentric guests and employees, whose lives clash in unexpected ways.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
ETOnline.com
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
ETOnline.com
Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)
Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Makes Return to Waverly Place 'Where It all Began'
Selena Gomez is throwing it all the way back to her Wizards of Waverly Place days. In a new pic shared to Instagram Saturday, Gomez took a trip down to New York City's Waverly Pl. where she says, "it all began." The photo sees the 30-year-old actress looking up at...
ETOnline.com
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pull Off Perfect 'The Office' Halloween Costumes With Little Grace
Bindi Irwin and her family may have won Halloween! On Monday, Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin dressed up as characters from The Office. However, while the trio’s Jim, Pam and Dwight were a hit, it was Bindi and Chandler’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace, who stole the show.
ETOnline.com
Country Music Star Hardy Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville: Inside the Star-Studded Wedding
ET has learned country singer Hardy is officially a married man! The 32-year-old tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and now wife Caleigh Ryan during a romantic ceremony on Saturday, October 29 at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville, Tennessee. The groom wore a black tux for the occasion and swapped...
ETOnline.com
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2
Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
ETOnline.com
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Dress as Brother Joe Jonas and Ex Taylor Swift in Hilarious Halloween Look
Nothing like a little brotherly love (and teasing). Frankie Jonas, the youngest member of the Jonas family who is often referred to by his nickname the "Bonus Jonas," had some Halloween fun over the weekend. Taking aim at his older brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe's famous ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Frankie...
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
ETOnline.com
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Addresses NYC Attack that Left Him Hospitalized
Chris Redd is speaking out following an attack that left him hospitalized. On Sunday, the Saturday Night Live alum took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone for the well-wishes following the news of his attack. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank...
ETOnline.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theories and Character Deaths (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown is addressing some viral fan theories surrounding Stranger Things. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Brown ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 2, where she shared her reaction to rumblings that Eddie Munson --who was killed in season 4 -- could return as Vecna's second in command when the beloved sci-fi series returns for season 5.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is making history with her new album, Midnights. On Monday, Billboard announced that Swift became the first artist in its 64-year history to claim the entire top 10 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. All 10 songs in the Hot 100's top tier are from Swift's new LP, which is also No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the biggest week for any release in seven years.
Comments / 0