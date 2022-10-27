Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone learned ‘hard lesson’ amid ‘tumultuous’ Jennifer Flavin split
Sylvester Stallone learned a “hard lesson” during his and Jennifer Flavin’s brief breakup. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor told the Sunday Times over the weekend of his short-lived split, according to People. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” the “Rocky” star, 76, continued. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.” Stallone and Flavin, 54, called it quits in August, with the former model filing for divorce in Florida. Four days later, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for covering...
Katie Couric kills it as Donald Trump, plus more of the best celebrity Halloween makeup looks
Slide 1 of 60: Halloween is a time to get creative, and because celebrities have access to some of the best makeup artists in the business, they always deliver incredible looks during the spookiest time of the year! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the most impressive celeb Halloween makeup looks over the years...Woah! Back in 2004, Katie Couric transformed into Donald Trump with the help of some expert makeup and a wig for the "Today" show Halloween episode.Now keep reading for more of the best celebrity Halloween makeup...
‘SNL’: Weekend Update Calls Out Companies Dropping Kanye West That Were Not Associated With Rapper
Colin Jost and Michael Che were back again to spoof the news on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and Kanye West was at the center of the jokes. After many companies severed ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks, Jost pointed out that there were some businesses that didn’t need to make a public statement.
Questions swirl around Kanye West's Twitter account
Twitter's new owner and CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, said Friday he was not involved in lifting the restrictions on Kanye West's Twitter account. The rapper, who now performs under the name Ye, had been locked out of the account earlier this month for making antisemitic statements on the platform. The...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
SNL answers fans’ prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skit
Saturday Night Live has delighted fans with a “hilarious” spoof on the Kanye West and Skechers saga. During Saturday’s (29 October) show, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong performed in a Skechers advertisement as employees praising the brand for denying a proposed partnership with West. The skit was...
Elon Musk responds to LeBron James' tweet about 'scary AF' racial slurs on Twitter
Elon Musk, the new "Chief Twit" at social media giant Twitter, has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about the reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform. Musk, who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, replied to James on Sunday with a...
