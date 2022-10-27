Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the Company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 24, 2022 . “In our fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Hologic delivered excellent results that significantly exceeded expectations, topping off another tremendous year,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Fiscal 2022 was outstanding for Hologic. We dramatically strengthened our base businesses, responded with agility to the world’s COVID testing needs, and most importantly, helped more and more women around the world. Entering 2023, we see unprecedented strength across each of our core businesses and all are uniquely poised to deliver low double-digit constant currency organic revenue growth ex. COVID-19 for the year.”

