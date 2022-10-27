Read full article on original website
ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Insights
ArcBest ARCB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcBest beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.8 versus an estimate of $3.75. Revenue was up $335.00 million from the same period last...
IDEXX Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights
IDEXX Laboratories IDXX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IDEXX Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.15 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $31.24 million from the same...
Recap: Enterprise Products Partners Q3 Earnings
Enterprise Prods Partners EPD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Prods Partners reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $4.64 billion from the same period last year.
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
Recap: Eaton Corp Q3 Earnings
Eaton Corp ETN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eaton Corp beat estimated earnings by 0.5%, reporting an EPS of $2.02 versus an estimate of $2.01. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Recap: Sirius XM Q3 Earnings
Sirius XM Holdings SIRI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sirius XM Holdings missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was up $82.00 million from...
Hologic Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the Company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 24, 2022 . “In our fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Hologic delivered excellent results that significantly exceeded expectations, topping off another tremendous year,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Fiscal 2022 was outstanding for Hologic. We dramatically strengthened our base businesses, responded with agility to the world’s COVID testing needs, and most importantly, helped more and more women around the world. Entering 2023, we see unprecedented strength across each of our core businesses and all are uniquely poised to deliver low double-digit constant currency organic revenue growth ex. COVID-19 for the year.”
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Insights
Marathon Petroleum MPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marathon Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 17.98%, reporting an EPS of $7.81 versus an estimate of $6.62. Revenue was up $14.62 billion from the same...
USA Compression Partners's Earnings: A Preview
USA Compression Partners USAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that USA Compression Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. USA Compression Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings
Eli Lilly LLY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eli Lilly beat estimated earnings by 3.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.98 versus an estimate of $1.92. Revenue was up $168.80 million from the same...
Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q3 Earnings Release
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. On Oct 19, Generac released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter.
Pfizer raises 2022 earnings guidance, beats third-quarter expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
Earnings Outlook For IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics IPGP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IPG Photonics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. IPG Photonics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Sterling Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Sterling Bancorp SBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $5.51 million from the same...
Recap: Nautilus Biotechnology Q3 Earnings
Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nautilus Biotechnology beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Earnings Preview For Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems INSP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspire Medical Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.77. Inspire Medical Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
