Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering'
Biden criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits, while not boosting production enough to lower prices at the pump.
BP quarterly profit surges on high energy prices
BP said Tuesday that underlying third-quarter profit more than doubled on high commodity prices after key energy producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine but logged a net loss on accounting charges. The group added Tuesday that it faced a net loss of $2.2 billion in the third quarter on large accounting charges.
World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese...
President Xi of China Expands Powers with a Third Term as Leader
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Investor Optimism Drops Slightly Despite Dow Recording Best Month Since 1976
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some easing in overall market sentiment after US stocks recorded losses on Monday. The Dow Jones, however, notched its best month since 1976, with all the major indices ending a two-month losing streak. The US Federal Reserve is set to begin its...
General Motors: Debt Overview
Shares of General Motors Inc. GM rose by 8.85% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt General Motors has. According to the General Motors's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 25, 2022, total debt is at $112.61 billion, with $77.52 billion in long-term debt and $35.08 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $20.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $91.86 billion.
Social Security Benefits to Jump By 8.7% Next Year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden's trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach,...
Jeff Bezos Again Overtaken By Indian Energy Tycoon On Rich List In Battle Of Billionaires
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani once again reclaimed the world's 3rd richest person title with a $1.37 billion gain on Tuesday. What Happened: Indian business tycoon surpassed Amazon Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos in the world's rich list on Tuesday to gain the title. Adani bounced back to the spot he...
Biden Pushing Lower Prescription Drug Costs in Midterm Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Biden will head to...
Democracy, Disasters, and the Black Vote
We all know that Democracy is under attack; that democracy is a system of government that is based on the concept of government for the people and by the people, inclusive of all the people and not just a few seeking to control everyone else. Such a government is based upon the electoral process we have in this country. It was that same electoral process that put Donald Trump in office as President of the United States and it was that same process that voted him out and Joe Biden in as president.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.
