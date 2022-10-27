ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens Get Good Injury News In Advance Of Thursday Night Matchup with Buccaneers

With the Baltimore Ravens facing a short week, there was some concern that they might be shorthanded for Thursday Night Football.

But it appears the Ravens' offense will have its full compliment of weapons for their showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back Gus Edwards are all expected to play in the game.

All three players were listed as questionable on the Ravens' injury report.

"Ravens' RB Gus Edwards (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and TE Mark Andrews (knee) — listed as questionable for tonight's game — all are expected to play vs. the Bucs barring any pre-game setbacks, per sources." -- Adam Schefter

Andrews did not practice all week due to a knee injury. The normally productive tight end didn't catch a pass during the Ravens' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Bateman and Edwards both made their returns from injuries last week, so it's good to see that neither will be re-sidelined due to a setback.

Bateman missed a pair of games due to a foot injury. Edwards played in his first game since the end of the 2020 season last week after suffering a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason.

The Ravens are already missing running back J.K. Dobbins, who was placed on injured reserve last week after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee. They will also be without defensive end Calais Campbell against the Bucs.

The Bucs' offense will get a key weapon back, as well, with Julio Jones reportedly set to play in just his third game since joining the team during the offseason.

