Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Named Finalists for Prestigious MLB Awards

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

This has been an offseason full of award nominations for the Angels' superstars.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are being recognized for their dominant 2022 seasons.

Trout hit 40 home runs for the third time in his career, climbing the ranks of the Angels' franchise record books.

Then there's Ohtani, who's hoping to win a second consecutive MVP award , after finishing the year among the league leaders as a pitcher and hitter — he became the first player in MLB history to qualify among the league leaders at both positions.

Trout and Ohtani were already nominated for the Hank Aaron award — much to the delight of Angel fans — recognizing their excellence at the plate.

Then, on Thursday, they were named finalists for the Silver Slugger awards (along with two other Angels) — Trout in the OF and Ohtani at the DH and utility spot.

Later on Thursday, they were also announced as finalists for a few more awards.

In the MLBPA's Player Choice Awards, Ohtani was named a finalist for Player of the Year and the American League's Outstanding Player awards. Trout was named a finalist for the AL Comeback Player of the Year award, playing in 119 games this year after injuries allowed him to play in just 36 last year.

Award nominations are still coming out, so we can expect a few more big ones from the Angels' superstars. But for now, it's nice to see them being recognized for the incredible seasons they put together.

