Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
‘I’m glad it’s unfamiliar’: Tom Brady gets real on silver lining of Buccaneers’ ugly slump
Thursday night’s 27-22 loss against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens marked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ third straight defeat. It was also their fifth loss in eight games, as Tom Brady and Co. stare at a 3-5 record near the halfway point of the season. Right now, however,...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal
The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Texans
As fans prepare to watch a Philadelphia Eagles Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, it’s hard not to look back on the week preceding and appreciate just how unusual the path the team took to get to Thursday Night Football. After a week away from the gridiron to...
3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run
The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
Bengals dealt brutal injury update to Chidobe Awuzie during Browns game
The Cincinnati Bengals, proud runner-up of Super Bowl LVI, have started the season solidly enough, having posted a 4-3 record as they entered their Monday night clash against the 2-5 Cleveland Browns. The Bengals certainly have lofty hopes of building off of last season’s surprise near-run to the championship, but they are currently in danger of losing their fourth game of the season, getting shut out, 11-0, at halftime. And to rub salt on the wound, the Bengals’ defense might be in peril after being dealt an untimely injury to cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.
3 reasons Seahawks must be buyers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, they have a record of 5-3 and are in first place in the NFC West. Following the trade of longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many believed that the Seahawks...
The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request
The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some moves at the 2022 trade deadline. However, those moves could be to sell off pieces, one of which will likely be running back Kareem Hunt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is now willing to move Hunt. He notes that, after denying his initial request for a […] The post The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns stat vs. Bengals will frustrate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati fans even more
The Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals’ number. Their latest win in Week 8’s Monday Night Football is only further proof of that. Behind a strong offensive display fueled by Nick Chubb and a solid defensive performance anchored by Myles Garrett, the Browns destroyed Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their showdown, 32-13. In doing so, Cleveland has now recorded its fifth straight win against Cincinnati, which is their first five-game win streak against a single opponent since returning to the NFL in 1999, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals got smoked by the Cleveland Browns on the road Monday night, failing to record their third win in a row as they lost to their divisional rival to the tune of a 32-13 score. It was a forgettable night overall for the Bengals not only because of the final score but also […] The post Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns
Barely anything went right for the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but at least wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to provide a highlight to make Cincy fans something to feel good about, albeit momentarily. Here is Higgins absolutely smoking the defense of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams for a sensational highlight touchdown […] The post Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
