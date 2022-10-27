Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: Pedal Haus’ annual Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest, fundraiser Oct. 30 in Chandler & Tempe
Halloween isn’t just for humans. Pups in costumes steal the show at Pedal Haus’ annual Howl-o-Ween dog costume contest taking place this Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Tempe and Chandler locations. This fundraiser will benefit two local charities. Fifty percent of sales of...
SignalsAZ
Every Dog has its Day at Woofstock in Chandler
It’s all about dogs at the City of Chandler’s Woofstock, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tumbleweed Park. Dog lovers and their well-mannered, leashed pups are invited to partake in festivities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It promises to be a ‘fur-filled’ day of free family fun for all. You and your pooch can visit the pet-related vendors and participate in activities that are sure to have him (and you) begging to come out and play.
citysuntimes.com
Join the experts to learn about Cave Creek's haunted history
Delve into Cave Creek’s haunted history with the Cave Creek Museum along with local paranormal experts Friday, Nov. 4. “Guests will gather at Cave Creek Museum and be joined by a local paranormal investigation/ghost hunting team that has been featured on The Travel Channel’s ‘Destination Fear and Ghost Adventures’ and ‘AZ Ghost Adventures’ for an evening of historical hauntings and paranormal investigation,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director.
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Puppy Maison has been through a lot, now ready for adoption
Meet sweet little puppy Maison! This small boy has been through quite the journey in his young life. He found his way to Friends for Life Animal Rescue when he was found as a stray and turned in to Maricopa County. It became obvious very quickly he wasn't acting like...
KTAR.com
Lost dog of 10 months returned to Phoenix owners after identified by microchip
PHOENIX — After nearly 10-months of searching, a family dog is back home safe. The 13-year-old black and white part Schnauzer, part Shih Tzu, escaped his north Phoenix backyard in December. After nearly a year of searching, his owner Judy Kula, was starting to wonder if she’d ever see...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to distemper outbreak
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. MCACC says eight dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through barking, coughs, sneezes, saliva, urine, and feces.
AZFamily
Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can enjoy on the holiday. Halloween-related offers you can find at nearby restaurant chains:. 7-Eleven: Offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal...
Pop-up store with big heart brings holiday cheer to low-income seniors
A very special shopping spree is taking place at a small non-descript temporary storefront in Phoenix over the next week.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Tea Time in the Valley
While the tradition of afternoon tea originated in England in the 1800s, it has become popular across the U.S., including in the Valley. Jo Gemmill, who is from England, opened the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree in 2002. “I wanted to provide a beautiful space in the desert for a good cup of tea and homemade food,” she said. “Over time, we have built relationships with repeat customers and have become embedded in the community.”
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited Time
Come grab yourself a limited time burger.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For millions of adults around the world, while it is still necessary to wake up early, go to work, drive children to school, and conduct all the other requirements of an adult, there’s still something inside of them that holds onto their childhood. Sometimes this is something as easy and simple as cartoons. Cartoons remind them of waking up on Saturday morning, knowing there would be no school and hours of entertainment made just for them. While growing up has brought new responsibilities, it also means it’s possible to enjoy their cartoons however they wish, including in a burger-themed pop-up in metro Phoenix.
MCACC east shelter to temporarily close due to possible outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s east shelter in Mesa will temporarily close its doors starting Monday, due to a possible viral disease outbreak among its dogs.
citysuntimes.com
Legacy Cares teams up with Not Your Typical Deli to launch innovative workplace development program
Legacy Cares Inc., the 501c3 organization that owns Bell Bank Park in Mesa, announced the organization is teaming up with Not Your Typical (NYT) Deli, the Autism Academy and Lexington Services to create a program called Not Your Typical Workforce (NYTW), a workplace development program aimed to address the employment gap for young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. The program, which will launch this winter, provides a safe, friendly, exciting and challenging environment for these individuals to succeed in a typical workforce environment.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend
It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Mesa Mother Left Her 5-Month-Old Baby Home Alone To Go Out and Drink
A Mesa mom faces several charges after police report she left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday to. In the middle of the night on Thursday Mesa police received calls of a possible drunk driver. Around 2:20 a.m., police pulled over 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads.
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
