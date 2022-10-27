ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Grant County pantry and shelter holds donation drive

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Renee Orr feels called to help people in need- people experiencing food insecurity or who may not have a place to sleep each night. “They’re human beings just like we are,” she said. She started Corines House, a homeless shelter and food pantry...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
BROOKVILLE, IN
cincinnatirefined.com

Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs

In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati celebrates Halloween weekend at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI — Smiles of delight filled the faces of children in Over The Rhine who were celebrating Halloween at the heart of Findlay Market. For the fifth year, howls of Halloween laughter echoed through the historic market, as costumed children paraded and picked up treats from vendors hosting the frightfully good time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY

