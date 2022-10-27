Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
spectrumnews1.com
Grant County pantry and shelter holds donation drive
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — Renee Orr feels called to help people in need- people experiencing food insecurity or who may not have a place to sleep each night. “They’re human beings just like we are,” she said. She started Corines House, a homeless shelter and food pantry...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
wvxu.org
With local reports of mushroom poisoning, WVXU goes foraging with an expert for some tips
If there was ever a hobby where knowing what you’re doing was super important, it’s foraging for mushrooms. This fall, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center tweeted it was treating multiple patients for mushroom poisoning. The science publication ars Technica reported on the poisonous fungi in this article.
Fox 19
100 jack-o-lantern display honors Indiana family’s lost loved one
BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana woman hosted her 2nd-annual 100 jack-o-lantern display on a Brookville farm Saturday evening in remembrance of her brother who died two years ago. Sandy Collins’ farm was illuminated with jack-o-lanterns that represented a memorial for her late brother Roger, who loved Halloween. “We...
cincinnatirefined.com
Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
Meals on Wheels, Northside Distilling Co. team up to help feed local seniors
Meals on Wheels is partnering with Northside Distilling and local bakeries to help feed more than 10,000 local seniors.
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati celebrates Halloween weekend at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI — Smiles of delight filled the faces of children in Over The Rhine who were celebrating Halloween at the heart of Findlay Market. For the fifth year, howls of Halloween laughter echoed through the historic market, as costumed children paraded and picked up treats from vendors hosting the frightfully good time.
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
WLWT 5
Anne Gieske: U.S. Rep Brad Wenstrup mourns loss of niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Seoul, South Korea — We are learning more about a northern Kentucky woman who was among those killed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged in South Korea. Anne Gieske, a junior at the University of Kentucky, was among more than 150 people killed in the crowd surge at a traditional Halloween gathering in Seoul on Saturday.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
