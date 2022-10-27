ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal

The Baltimore Ravens completed a monster trade to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Chicago and Smith were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal in the offseason, and this trade gives them draft capital in return. On the other hand, Baltimore bolsters their defense by acquiring the star linebacker. […] The post Roquan Smith trade: Grades for Bears-Ravens blockbuster deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals got smoked by the Cleveland Browns on the road Monday night, failing to record their third win in a row as they lost to their divisional rival to the tune of a 32-13 score. It was a forgettable night overall for the Bengals not only because of the final score but also […] The post Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6

The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some moves at the 2022 trade deadline. However, those moves could be to sell off pieces, one of which will likely be running back Kareem Hunt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is now willing to move Hunt. He notes that, after denying his initial request for a […] The post The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears were unable to build on their Week 7 win and fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth loss kept the Bears in a tie for second place with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Here we will look […] The post David Montgomery, 3 Bears most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
