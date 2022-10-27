Read full article on original website
Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home of Kahoka obituary – Vera "Lucille" (Jones) DaVolt, 95, Kahoka
Vera “Lucille” (Jones) DaVolt went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 27, 2022, surrounded by family. Lucille was born in Vincennes, Iowa, on January 23, 1927, to Jesse Walter Jones and Nellie Bell (Cochenour) Jones. While working for Shaeffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa, she met and fell in love with Floyd (Sug) Leroy DaVolt and they were married on March 8, 1945. They were soul mates for life and spent their entire lives on the family farm in Clark County, Missouri. Lucille absolutely loved living and working on the family farm and being a wife and the mother to her children; four daughters, one son, and one set of twin sons. In their retirement years, Lucille and Sug travelled in their camper, going to Alaska in the Summer and Texas in the Winter. Lucille was also a Charter and Lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary in Kahoka.
Chamber sets FM Day at Carver
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with the University of Iowa Athletics to secure premium seating for the community to enjoy an Iowa Men’s Basketball game. This year, we will cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes as they take on the Southeast...
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Carol Lynn Williams, 81, Keokuk
Carol Lynn Williams, 81, of Keokuk, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Carol Lynn Hartman was born on March 6, 1941 to Chester Lee and Hila (Creason) Hartman in their farm house “a mile and a half north of Gorin, Scotland County, Harrison Township, State of Missouri.” When she would say this, one of her grandfather’s friends would give her a nickel so she could buy an ice cream cone at Jr. Creason’s Café in Gorin.
Freesmeier: HTC girls need to believe
FORT MADISON - New site, but basically the same Crusaders. Holy Trinity is back at the Class 1A state volleyball tournament, a year after making it to the semifinals. Almost all of the key players from that run are returning to make another bid at a state championship, beginning with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. match against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Reader supports Bowker for House District 100
What I think people do not know about Rebecca Bowker is that she doesn’t just volunteer during an election cycle. Rebecca has a long history of volunteering and serving in our community. You may have seen her walking down the road with picking up trash. You may have seen her taking care of the pocket park in Fort Madison. She takes pride in her community and does not think twice about cleaning up what some others will refuse to touch.
Reader says Graber not right fit for District 100
State employees are losing faith in their elected leaders. Republicans gutted collective bargaining several years ago and now the only thing we can bargain for is wage increase. Even that was predetermined, now you can negotiate a 3% wage increase or the rate of inflation – whichever is less. Staffing, hiring, pay increases and just plain fairness are gone from state employment. While other states are taking care of their employees the state of Iowa is throwing crumbs. If you want a safe environment in which to live, you want good consistent service, you need to fund it properly!
Board chair endorses Amandus for Supervisor
As Chairman of the Lee County Board of Supervisors I am asking the residents of Supervisor District 2 to please support Donna Amandus on Nov. 8. Donna is a leader with a level head, and an unwavering ability to communicate with people with kindness and empathy. Those are incredibly important traits wihch will make her a successful board member in conquering the many serious issues we are facing here in Lee County.
