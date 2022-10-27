Read full article on original website
Wayne Dillabough
2d ago
then quit voting Democrat if you want any help. according to the Democrats you should be able to protect yourself. but you can't harm the person you can't arrest the person but somehow you're supposed to protect yourself because there are no police to help you. again quit voting Democrat
Mark Johnson
2d ago
in Philippines they search you before you come in and out maybe since American people can't controll themselves maybe we need to go to that
Not you again
2d ago
I do know at Michael's and Joanns, they can't chase someone shop lifting nor can they confront them. The companies are based out of CA, so they have to go by CA rules. Which means just let the shoplifters walk. Also, shooting up in the bathroom is very common. Just like CA!
