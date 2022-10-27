ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 41

Wayne Dillabough
2d ago

then quit voting Democrat if you want any help. according to the Democrats you should be able to protect yourself. but you can't harm the person you can't arrest the person but somehow you're supposed to protect yourself because there are no police to help you. again quit voting Democrat

Reply(1)
20
Mark Johnson
2d ago

in Philippines they search you before you come in and out maybe since American people can't controll themselves maybe we need to go to that

Reply(1)
9
Not you again
2d ago

I do know at Michael's and Joanns, they can't chase someone shop lifting nor can they confront them. The companies are based out of CA, so they have to go by CA rules. Which means just let the shoplifters walk. Also, shooting up in the bathroom is very common. Just like CA!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bellevuereporter.com

Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 18-25, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false statements. 23900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact. 8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: ID was found by a resident and turned in to police. 900 block Walnut Street: Officers received a report of potential financial...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy