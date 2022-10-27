Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
WJFW-TV
Production Worker - 3327723
JOB DUTIES: Lincoln Windows is currently hiring first shift, full-time production workers. Candidates will be assembling and manufacturing windows in some capacity. Pay published below applies after the required 90-day probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Able to frequently lift and/or move up to...
WJFW-TV
Tribal Affairs Program Manager - 3327715
JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for implementing the Governors Executive Order 39 and the FHWA/WisDOT Tribal Partnership Agreement. This position serves as the Statewide Tribal Program Manager under the general supervision of the Deputy Administrator – Regions. The primary focus of this position is to administer complex specialized modal/transportation program on a statewide level. This position is responsible for the development of statewide strategies, program and policies that impact the efficiency of tribal relations. This position administers specialized program areas which intersect with all the division within the agency and include other state (DWD, DOA, DNR) and federal (FHWA, BIA, FAA, FTA) agencies. This position is responsible for developing and managing state and federal budgets in all tribal program areas, negotiating, and administering intergovernmental agreements, contracts, and work orders, formulating program policy and procedural development – which includes implementation, training, and evaluation of all program areas.
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WJFW-TV
Convicted Wausau bank robber sentenced to three years behind bars
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The man convicted of robbing a bank in Wausau will be sentenced this afternoon in Marathon Co. Circuit Court. Tommy Pittman, 55, plead 'no contest' of robbing a financial institution back on Sept. 6. Back on May 20, Wausau Police responded to WoodTrust Bank on E. Bridge...
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022
Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
WSAW
Iconic T-Bird Bridge arrives at Lakeland Union High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An iconic piece of Minocqua’s history has arrived at its new permanent location. For nearly 80 years, the ‘T-bird bridge’ was over Highway 51 as the unofficial welcome to the Northwoods. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvement. “This bridge was built...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Police Department explains the importance of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, is a day were individuals can safely dispose of their drugs. It is also a way to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Sergeant Kurt Helke from the Rhinelander Police Department says its important to dispose your medicine the right way. "It's pretty important to make sure that it doesn’t get in the wrong hands and to make sure that they’re not being abused," said Sergeant Kurt Helke. "Like I said wind up in the trash and the ground water that sort of thing," he added.
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Wausau Voters Receive 2020 Ballots
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Election officials in Wausau confirmed that two voters received incorrect ballots during in-person, absentee voting at City Hall this week. WAOW TV reports that the voters got ballots for the 2020 Presidental election instead of this year’s mid-term. City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde acknowledged the...
wausautimes.com
Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh
WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
Wausau area births, Oct. 27
Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
spmetrowire.com
Letter: City has too many apartments
“To enable” has taken on the meaning of allowing or even helping someone continue to do something they really shouldn’t. That definition sums up the strategy of our local housing task force that is trying to tell us there is a critical shortage of affordable rental housing for residents.
WJFW-TV
Families go trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, families went trick or treating in Downtown Rhinelander. Every year on the Saturday before Halloween local police and fire departments close off the road to allow kids to safety collect candy from local businesses around town. Chief Lloyd Gauthier from the Rhinelander Police Department says the atmosphere was electric. "As we get further and further away from COVID, people are more willing to go out partake in events like this," said Chief Lloyd Gauthier.
WSAW
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
WJFW-TV
The Sisterhood Dance returns to Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Halloween is tomorrow and people will be handing out candy but Sunday in Rhinelander, girl scout members celebrated today. The Sisterhood Dance is an event that usually happens every year, but like most events it was stopped due to COVID-19. The event was a Halloween theme so the girls had to pleasure of breaking in their costumes a little bit early, Troop leader Brenda Baker, says bringing everybody together to have fun, is important to boost their morale.
Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Hit by Vehicle While Cleaning Debris From the Street
A Marshfield man was hit while cleaning debris out of the street. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, on October 18th around 7:30pm, a vehicle was driving east on W. 14th Street when he hit a pedestrian. According to a witness, the man that was hit was cleaning debris out of the street with a broom. It was also stated the man was wearing dark clothing.
Plea agreement reached in Wausau overdose homicide case
A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man whose body was discovered by his mother in February has reached a plea deal in a first-degree reckless homicide case, court records show. Leanna M. Wells, 41, was charged June 17 in Marathon County Circuit...
